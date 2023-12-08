Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Viral Video: Man smashes car windshield on road in aggressive outburst in Bengaluru (WATCH)

    A road rage incident in Bengaluru, captured on video, shows a two-wheeler rider smashing a car's windshield. Bernard Mascarenhas, recording the event, filed a case citing damage and criminal intimidation. Eyewitnesses express shock at the aggression, citing past similar incidents. Mascarenhas's calm response amid the aggression garners attention and concern.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 4:35 PM IST

    A shocking incident of road rage unfolded in Bengaluru, caught on camera and circulated widely across social media platforms. The video depicts an enraged individual on a two-wheeler unleashing fury by banging on a car window and eventually shattering its windshield with a rock.

    Bernard Mascarenhas, a resident of Hennur, recorded the aggressive encounter near Horamavu bridge around 8:30 to 8:45 pm. As he manoeuvred through traffic, a Honda Dio rider attempted to cut in front to take a turn. "The two-wheeler rider tried to cut in front of me to take a turn on the other side,” Mascarenhas mentioned in the footage. “For me, it would have been a left and for him, a right. Traffic had just opened up. The cars beside me and I began accelerating. I hit the brakes hard and stopped well within distance from the rider.”

    Caught on camera: Bengaluru man attacks ISRO scientist, kicks car in road rage | WATCH

    Sharing his ordeal, Mascarenhas stated, "I did not step out of the car or react because I was recording the happenings and was concerned for my safety. I did not know if he would have anything in his pockets that could have caused me harm had I stepped out."

    The incident prompted Mascarenhas to file a case at the Banaswadi police station under IPC Sections 427, 506, and 341, relating to damage, criminal intimidation, and wrongful restraint, respectively.

    Eyewitnesses expressed shock at the aggression displayed. One witness remarked, "I saw this from the other lane. We were wondering what he had in his hand that broke the glass! You were incredibly calm, though."

    Bengaluru cops nab biker who smashes car mirror and uploaded reels on Instagram

    Instances of similar aggression against out-of-state vehicles were highlighted by others. "It's ridiculous how people react to seeing our state car. I was a victim many years ago driving an MH car in Bengaluru. A similar incident happened with my friend's KA car in Pune. They registered a complaint, and the guy was arrested. Good that you did not engage. Hope the police do their duty!"

    Personal accounts from those who witnessed the event recounted the intensity of the aggression. "I saw it live from my car, was just diagonal, the grey Maruti. He was aggressive, and I couldn't believe what I saw. I was taken aback by the way the scooter driver was talking, and then he smashed the glass. Hope you are okay now," shared one user.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 4:36 PM IST
