    Caught on camera: Bengaluru man attacks ISRO scientist, kicks car in road rage | WATCH

    In the video, the man is seen coming in front of the ISRO scientist’s car and kicking it, before riding away hurriedly. Ashish Lamba also said that the man had come in front of his car while riding his scooter.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 5:22 PM IST

    An Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist has shared the video of a man who stopped his car in the middle of an underpass and also kicked it. The ISRO scientist, identified as Ashish Lamba, said he was going to his office when the incident happened.

    Ashish Lamba also said that the man had come in front of his car while riding his scooter.

    'Like a child': ISRO shares Chandrayaan-3 mission's video of Pragyan rover searching for safe path

    In a tweet, Ashish Lamba said, "@blrcitytraffic @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice Yesterday during going to ISRO office,Near to newly constructed HAL underpass, a person on scooty (KA03KM8826) without helmet was driving recklessly and coming in front of our car suddenly and so We had to apply sudden brake."

    ISRO has recently been in the news for landing its Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, on the South Pole of the lunar surface. No country has ever explored the South Pole of the Moon, making India the first ever in the world to take on the mission. With the Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon, India has also become the fourth after the US, China, and Russia to have successfully landed on the lunar surface.

     

    Chandrayaan-3: ISRO shares fresh video as Pragyan rover confirms presence of Sulphur on Moon | WATCH

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2023, 5:22 PM IST
