Bengaluru cops nab biker who smashes car mirror and uploaded reels on Instagram

Bengaluru Traffic Police arrest biker @Iam_mr_crazy_ for disruptive stunts posted on Instagram. A video of him breaking a car's mirror led to his arrest. Netizens divided on his actions. Police stress adhering to traffic rules to curb congestion and road rage. Social media aids in reporting and accountability.

The Bengaluru City Traffic Police have arrested a biker for performing stunts and later uploading them to Instagram as reels. His Instagram handle @Iam_mr_crazy_ showcases all the biking stunts performed on public roads, which caused disturbances for vehicular traffic.

A regular passenger on the road uploaded a video of the biker, who broke the side mirror of the car, and the police took immediate action and arrested the biker. The Twitter user named Avinash Bhat had recently uploaded a video of the biker doing stunts and tagged the Bengaluru Traffic Police, appealing to take action.



The video showcases the biker, who chases a car for almost hitting him and smashes the car’s side mirror. Post smashing, he quickly takes a U-turn on the one-way road. A Kannada channel reported the incident to happened on the Kempegouda International Airport (KIA) road.

The Yelahanka Police took action and arrested the biker on August 2nd. The DCP of North Division, Sachin Ghorpade tweeted, "Mr. Crazy is our guest now for his stunts. We have booked his vehicle for traffic violations and taken criminal action against him for his violent behaviour on the roads. Kindly refrain from doing such activities."

However, the netizens are divided on the biker’s behaviour, but his violent actions cannot be justified. Someone asked the Police if the cab driver hit the biker, would there be any actions taken? Some users have urged the biker to complain if Cab skips the signal, rather than smashing his mirror.



Bengaluru traffic woes have surged and the city hosts to biggest traffic congestion. The Police have urged the bikers and the drivers to be careful and strictly adhere to the traffic rules and stay away from public stunts. However, as technology is evolving, the number of crimes and such road rages being shared have soared.

Criminal activities and Police actions are being reported through Social Media and the citizens have also become responsible and careful while driving on the roads. The increased number of CCTV Cameras also captures such incidents and the Police are taking immediate action on the culprits.