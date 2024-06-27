Renukaswamy murder case: Police retrieve video evidence of assault from mobile of accused

The police have uncovered significant evidence in the Renukaswamy murder case, including a video of the victim being assaulted. This video was found on the phone of the accused Vinay. Actor Darshan, linked to the case, remains in Parappana Agrahara Jail, facing physical and mental strain. His family visits offer some solace amidst the ongoing investigation.

The police have retrieved significant evidence related to the Renukaswamy murder case, where the victim Renukaswamy was being assaulted by the accused. A video showing Renukaswamy being kidnapped, brought to Bengaluru, and assaulted for allegedly sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda has emerged. This shocking video was discovered on the mobile phone of the accused Vinay.

The investigation has revealed that Darshan's gang attacked Renukaswamy, bringing him to a shed in Pattanagere, Bengaluru. The video of this brutal attack, along with a photo, was retrieved from Vinay's phone by the police. The video is only three seconds long, but it captures the intensity of the assault. This footage was sent to Vinay, prompting him to join the attack at the Pattanagere shed.



Police are now delving deeper into the case, trying to find out who sent the video to Vinay. Experts have been called in to retrieve data from the mobiles of all the accused, as there is a possibility that more crucial information could be uncovered. However, some of the accused's mobile phones are still missing.



Actor Darshan has been in the Parappana Agrahara Jail for the past five days. The confinement has taken a toll on him both physically and mentally. Without proper sleep, he has become visibly weaker. Last night, Darshan finally fell asleep around midnight but woke up at 5 am, looking exhausted. He had the coffee and snacks provided by the jail staff, though he is not used to the prison food.

Recently, Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi and their son visited him in jail, which gave him some comfort. However, he has since returned to a state of silence and isolation. His mother and brother are expected to visit him in jail today, which might provide some emotional support.

