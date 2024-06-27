Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Renukaswamy murder case: Police retrieve video evidence of assault from mobile of accused

    The police have uncovered significant evidence in the Renukaswamy murder case, including a video of the victim being assaulted. This video was found on the phone of the accused Vinay. Actor Darshan, linked to the case, remains in Parappana Agrahara Jail, facing physical and mental strain. His family visits offer some solace amidst the ongoing investigation.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Police retrieve video evidence of assault from mobile of accused vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 27, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

    The police have retrieved significant evidence related to the Renukaswamy murder case, where the victim Renukaswamy was being assaulted by the accused. A video showing Renukaswamy being kidnapped, brought to Bengaluru, and assaulted for allegedly sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda has emerged. This shocking video was discovered on the mobile phone of the accused Vinay.

    The investigation has revealed that Darshan's gang attacked Renukaswamy, bringing him to a shed in Pattanagere, Bengaluru. The video of this brutal attack, along with a photo, was retrieved from Vinay's phone by the police. The video is only three seconds long, but it captures the intensity of the assault. This footage was sent to Vinay, prompting him to join the attack at the Pattanagere shed.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Did actor Darshan borrow Rs 40 lakh to destroy evidence? Check details

    Police are now delving deeper into the case, trying to find out who sent the video to Vinay. Experts have been called in to retrieve data from the mobiles of all the accused, as there is a possibility that more crucial information could be uncovered. However, some of the accused's mobile phones are still missing.

    Renukaswamy murder case: B'luru court orders media restraint in reporting on actor Darshan, wife Vijayalakshmi

    Actor Darshan has been in the Parappana Agrahara Jail for the past five days. The confinement has taken a toll on him both physically and mentally. Without proper sleep, he has become visibly weaker. Last night, Darshan finally fell asleep around midnight but woke up at 5 am, looking exhausted. He had the coffee and snacks provided by the jail staff, though he is not used to the prison food.

    Recently, Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi and their son visited him in jail, which gave him some comfort. However, he has since returned to a state of silence and isolation. His mother and brother are expected to visit him in jail today, which might provide some emotional support.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2024, 1:25 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Caught on camera: Zomato delivery agent 'steals' food in Bengaluru, sparks online debate (WATCH) AJR

    Caught on camera: Zomato delivery agent 'steals' food in Bengaluru, sparks online debate (WATCH)

    No price hike for coffee, tea in Bengaluru despite milk price adjustment; check details

    No price hike for coffee, tea in Bengaluru despite milk price adjustment; check details

    Bengaluru court rejects ex-MP Prajwal Revanna's bail plea in Holenarasipur sexual harassment case vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru court rejects ex-MP Prajwal Revanna's bail plea in Holenarasipur rape case

    Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar calls for collective action against drug abuse

    Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar calls for collective action against drug abuse

    Cauvery River water pollution: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar orders official report vkp

    Cauvery River water pollution: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar orders official report

    Recent Stories

    Caught on camera: Zomato delivery agent 'steals' food in Bengaluru, sparks online debate (WATCH) AJR

    Caught on camera: Zomato delivery agent 'steals' food in Bengaluru, sparks online debate (WATCH)

    Nagaland state lottery June 27, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery June 27, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Kalki 2898 AD' LEAKED: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's movie out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, other Torront sites ATG

    'Kalki 2898 AD' LEAKED: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's movie out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, other Torront sites

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app will stop working on THESE 35 smartphones; Check full list gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app will stop working on THESE 35 smartphones; Check full list

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, June 27 2024: Price of 22K gold drops again; Check anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, June 27: Price of 22K gold drops again; Check

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon