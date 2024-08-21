Prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam: Are rivals eyeing on CM's chair?

The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faces potential prosecution in the MUDA land scam, sparking political manoeuvring. Congress is strategizing to keep him in office amid opposition calls for his resignation. Supporters plan to highlight similar issues with Union Ministers to defend Siddaramaiah and stabilize the Karnataka government.

The recent decision to allow prosecution against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA land scam has set the stage for intense political manoeuvring. With the prosecution order now in place, several political aspirants are reportedly eyeing the Chief Minister's position, leading to a heightened state of alert within the Congress party.

Sources suggest that some political figures may use this situation as an opportunity to advance their ambitions for the CM chair. To counter any potential upheaval, the Congress is preparing a strategic response to ensure that Siddaramaiah remains in office.



‘I will always support CM Siddaramaiah’: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

The case is currently being heard in court, and if the proceedings do not go in Siddaramaiah's favour, it could lead to serious political consequences. There is speculation that opponents might seize this chance to intensify their efforts to replace him. In response, the Congress high command is reportedly preparing to back Siddaramaiah strongly.

Minister Jarakiholi has already hinted at the necessity of firm support from the Congress's high command. The party faces direct criticism from BJP and JDS leaders, who have called for Siddaramaiah's resignation despite his lack of direct involvement in the scam.



Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah moves HC against governor’s prosecution order in MUDA land scam case

The situation is being closely monitored, with demands that Siddaramaiah's position be defended vigorously. The Congress high command has been urged to stand firm in support of the Chief Minister, as his leadership is considered crucial for the party’s future in Karnataka. The concern is that if Siddaramaiah steps down, it could accelerate efforts to destabilize the Karnataka government, potentially impacting neighbouring Telangana as well.

Furthermore, Siddaramaiah's supporters are preparing to counter any political moves against him by highlighting similar legal issues involving Union Ministers like HD Kumaraswamy, V. Somanna, and Shobha Karandlaje.

Latest Videos