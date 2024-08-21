Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam: Are rivals eyeing on CM's chair?

    The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faces potential prosecution in the MUDA land scam, sparking political manoeuvring. Congress is strategizing to keep him in office amid opposition calls for his resignation. Supporters plan to highlight similar issues with Union Ministers to defend Siddaramaiah and stabilize the Karnataka government.

    Prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam Aspirants eyeing CM position vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 1:29 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 1:29 PM IST

    The recent decision to allow prosecution against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA land scam has set the stage for intense political manoeuvring. With the prosecution order now in place, several political aspirants are reportedly eyeing the Chief Minister's position, leading to a heightened state of alert within the Congress party.

    Sources suggest that some political figures may use this situation as an opportunity to advance their ambitions for the CM chair. To counter any potential upheaval, the Congress is preparing a strategic response to ensure that Siddaramaiah remains in office.

    ‘I will always support CM Siddaramaiah’: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    The case is currently being heard in court, and if the proceedings do not go in Siddaramaiah's favour, it could lead to serious political consequences. There is speculation that opponents might seize this chance to intensify their efforts to replace him. In response, the Congress high command is reportedly preparing to back Siddaramaiah strongly.

    Minister Jarakiholi has already hinted at the necessity of firm support from the Congress's high command. The party faces direct criticism from BJP and JDS leaders, who have called for Siddaramaiah's resignation despite his lack of direct involvement in the scam. 

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah moves HC against governor’s prosecution order in MUDA land scam case

    The situation is being closely monitored, with demands that Siddaramaiah's position be defended vigorously. The Congress high command has been urged to stand firm in support of the Chief Minister, as his leadership is considered crucial for the party’s future in Karnataka. The concern is that if Siddaramaiah steps down, it could accelerate efforts to destabilize the Karnataka government, potentially impacting neighbouring Telangana as well.

    Furthermore, Siddaramaiah's supporters are preparing to counter any political moves against him by highlighting similar legal issues involving Union Ministers like HD Kumaraswamy, V. Somanna, and Shobha Karandlaje.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Police discover cannabis plants grown in Yelahanka cemetery, probe intensifies vkp

    Bengaluru police discover cannabis plants grown in Yelahanka cemetery, probe intensifies

    Electronic City in Bengaluru will be renamed after former CM D Devaraj Urs says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    ‘Bengaluru’s E-city will be renamed as D Devaraj Urs Electronic City’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka Yellow alert for 23 districts, including Bengaluru, as heavy rainfall expected today vkp

    Karnataka: Yellow alert for 23 districts, including Bengaluru, as heavy rainfall expected today

    LKG and UKG to begin in all government schools soon says Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa vkp

    ‘LKG, UKG to begin in all government schools soon’: Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa

    Bengaluru 22-year-old Wipro employee commits self death by inhaling helium gas in Electronic City vkp

    Bengaluru: 22-year-old Wipro employee commits suicide by inhaling helium gas in Electronic City

    Recent Stories

    Mufasa After Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu lends his voice for Telugu version; Read on ATG

    Mufasa: After Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu lends his voice for Telugu version; Read on

    iPhone SE 4 leaks: Check out launch timeline, Apple Intelligence eligibility, specs and more gcw

    iPhone SE 4 leaks: Check out launch timeline, Apple Intelligence eligibility, specs and more

    Bulandshahr post office superintendent dies by suicide after CBI raid; note alleges employee pressure AJR

    Bulandshahr post office superintendent dies by suicide after CBI raid; note alleges employee pressure

    Converting your car from petrol to CNG for eco-friendly driving

    Converting your car from petrol to CNG for eco-friendly driving

    Assam girl missing: Tasmeen not spotted in CCTV footage at Kanyakumari railway station as search continues dmn

    Assam girl missing: Tasmeen not spotted in CCTV footage at Kanyakumari railway station as search continues

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon