    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah moves HC against governor’s prosecution order in MUDA land scam case

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has filed a writ petition in the High Court challenging the Governor's decision to allow his prosecution in the MUDA land scam case. The petition argues procedural lapses by the Governor, and a hearing is scheduled for 2:30 PM today, marking a critical moment in Siddaramaiah's political career.

    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 11:29 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has filed a writ petition in the High Court challenging the Governor's decision to allow his prosecution in connection with the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) land scam case. The hearing has been scheduled for 2:30 PM today.

    Siddaramaiah’s legal team, led by former Advocate General Professor Ravivarma Kumar, presented the petition before Justice Hemant Chandan Gowdar. The petition argues that the Governor, Thawar Chand Gehlot, did not follow the proper legal procedures before granting permission for prosecution, acting against the recommendation of the state Cabinet. According to Article 163 of the Constitution, the Governor is expected to act on the advice of the Cabinet, which, as per the petition, was not adhered to.

    MUDA land scam case against CM Siddaramaiah: All you need to know

    The petition names the Special Secretary to the Governor, the Chief Secretary, and three complainants—social activist TJ Abraham, Mysuru-based Snehamai Krishna, and Pradeep—as defendants in the case. These complainants had previously submitted petitions seeking permission to prosecute Siddaramaiah in the same case. The Governor's approval of these petitions, which were consolidated, led to the decision now being contested by the Chief Minister.

    Siddaramaiah's counsel requested an urgent hearing of the case, citing the immediate need to address the alleged procedural lapses. In response, the High Court agreed to schedule the hearing for today at 2:30 PM. The petition also claims that the Governor did not thoroughly check the necessary documents before granting permission for prosecution.

    Karnataka governor permits prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam

    The Governor's office and those who had submitted caveats have been informed of the High Court’s scheduled hearing. A copy of Siddaramaiah's petition has also been submitted to the Governor's office. This legal challenge comes as a significant test for Siddaramaiah's political career, as the Governor's decision could have far-reaching implications.

