Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ‘I will always support CM Siddaramaiah’: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed strong support for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a Mysore press briefing, emphasizing his unwavering loyalty. He defended Siddaramaiah against recent accusations and criticized JDS-BJP’s actions. Shivakumar confirmed Siddaramaiah’s attendance at the Congress Janandola convention.

    Deputy Chief minister speaks about CM Siddaramaiah regarding MUDA land scam and JDS-BJP padayatra vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 10:52 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

    Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar firmly expressed his unwavering support for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a press briefing held on Thursday evening at the Maharaja College grounds in Mysore. "I am the rock, I am the force. I am always with the Chief Minister," Shivakumar declared, emphasizing that his commitment extends to the entire party. 

    Shivakumar addressed the media after inspecting preparations for the Congress Janandola convention. He remarked on Siddaramaiah’s emotional state, attributing it to the recent controversial accusations. “The Chief Minister has taken these issues to heart. If he had done something scandalous, it would be one thing, but since he hasn’t, it’s natural for him to feel hurt by such claims,” Shivakumar said.

    ‘I haven’t made a mistake’: CM Siddaramaiah submits 70-page reply to Governor on MUDA land scam case

    He further elaborated on the ongoing political turmoil, asserting, “They put me in jail, issued notices, and even threatened military action, but I did nothing wrong. Our fight is ours, and I am not concerned about JDS-BJP’s criticisms. My only concern is responding to the questions I raise.”

    Shivakumar criticized former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s Padayatra, suggesting it stems from a fear of losing his ministerial position. “The JDS-BJP are in disarray, fighting among themselves. We are preparing to address their claims in our upcoming meeting,” he stated.

    Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy denounces BJP padayatra, questions Pritam Gowda's inclusion

    Regarding the upcoming convention, Shivakumar confirmed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be present. “There was no need for him to come, but I assured him that we can handle the JDS-BJP challenge on our own. He is attending because Mysore is his home,” Shivakumar explained.

    He concluded by hinting at a broader discussion on Friday, stating, “We have much more to say about JDS-BJP. This is just the beginning. We will reveal more in our upcoming talks.”

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru BWSSB mulls to introduce OTS scheme for outstanding water bill payments vkp

    Bengaluru: BWSSB mulls to introduce OTS scheme for outstanding water bill payments

    Power cut scheduled in Bengaluru on August 10; Check affected areas vkp

    Power cut scheduled in Bengaluru on August 10; Check affected areas

    NDA government faces criticism from CM Siddaramaiah over WAQF Act amendment vkp

    ‘NDA government is against minorities’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah speaks on WAQF Act amendment

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra speaks about father on MUDA land allotment scam vkp

    ‘Delhi High Command has cleared father’s name in MUDA scam’: K’taka CM’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah

    Priest offers puja to accused actor Darshan photo beside deity in Vijayanagar Basaveshwar temple outrage erupts vkp

    Karnataka: Outrage erupts as another priest offers puja to accused actor Darshan's photo in Vijayanagar temple

    Recent Stories

    LIC to Oil India: Stocks to watch on August 09 RKK

    LIC to Oil India: Stocks to watch on August 09

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 9 2024: Rate of 8 gm gold goes up by Rs 600 anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 09: Rate of 8 gm gold goes up by Rs 600

    Athletics Javelin Throw: Top 6 throws in Olympic history scr

    Javelin Throw: Top 6 throws in Olympic history

    Wayanad landslide: Jacqueline Fernandez's rumoured ex-beau Sukesh Chandrasekhar offers Rs 15 crore anr

    Wayanad landslide: Jacqueline Fernandez's rumoured ex-beau Sukesh Chandrasekhar offers Rs 15 crore

    Adios Amigo REVIEW: Is Asif Ali, Suraj Venjaramoodu's latest Malayalam film worth watching? Read this RBA

    Adios Amigo REVIEW: Is Asif Ali, Suraj Venjaramoodu's latest Malayalam film worth watching? Read this

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon