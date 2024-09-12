Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mandya: Stone pelting during Ganeshotsav procession at Nagamangala, section 144 imposed

    Tension erupted in Nagamangala, Mandya, during a Ganeshotsav procession after a clash between Hindu and Muslim groups, triggered by alleged stone pelting. Violence escalated, injuring several people, with vehicles and shops set ablaze. Authorities imposed Section 144 and increased police presence.

    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 9:04 AM IST

    Tension gripped Nagamangala town in Mandya district after a clash erupted between Hindu and Muslim groups during the Ganeshotsav procession on Wednesday night. The altercation began near a dargah on Mysore Road, where stones were allegedly pelted at the Ganesh idol by youths from the Muslim community, triggering a violent reaction.

    The procession, organized by the Gajapade Youth Association from Badarikoppal, was en route to immerse the Ganesha idol when the incident occurred. The stone pelting quickly escalated into a violent exchange, with both groups hurling stones and bottles at each other. Eight Hindu participants and a police constable were injured in the clash.

    The police, struggling to control the situation, resorted to using lathis several times to disperse the crowd. Reports suggest that at one point, a group of Muslim youths brandished swords, further escalating the tension. A policeman sustained injuries from the stone pelting.

    Following the violence, a group of Hindu protestors placed the Ganesh idol in front of the Nagamangala police station, demanding immediate action against those responsible for the stone pelting. This incident comes a year after a similar conflict occurred during a Ganeshotsav procession in the same area, near the dargah.

    Eyewitnesses reported that the situation worsened when power was cut in the area, and some miscreants set fire to parked vehicles and poured petrol on the road to create further chaos. Several shops, including a clothing store owned by a local businessman named Bhima, were set ablaze. Additionally, stones were thrown at the residence of former MLA Suresh Gowda.

    The police have deployed extra forces, including the State Armed Forces and District Armed Reserve, to maintain order in the town. Authorities have imposed Section 144, prohibiting public gatherings, to prevent further escalation. District Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna Baladandi and other senior officers are on the scene to monitor the situation closely.

    The clashes have left the town in a state of unrest, with both sides accusing each other of instigating the violence. Hindu organizations are demanding swift action and the arrest of those involved in the stone pelting. Despite repeated incidents during the Ganeshotsav procession in Nagamangala, no arrests were made last year, which has fueled anger among local Hindu groups.

    The police are conducting investigations into the damage caused by the miscreants. Locals reported that several families living near the dargah were terrified, with some residents claiming that the police forcibly entered homes to search for the attackers.

