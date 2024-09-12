Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mandya violence: Karnataka HM G Parameshwar dubs stone pelting incident during Ganeshotsav as 'accidental'

    During Nagamangala's Ganesh procession, a stone-pelting incident caused severe damage, including burned motorcycles and shops. Home Minister G. Parameshwar called it an accident, not a communal riot and emphasized that the situation is under control with 52 arrests and ongoing investigations.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 11:03 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

    During the Ganesh procession in Nagamangala, Karnataka, a stone-pelting incident caused significant damage. Miscreants targeted Hindu homes, including the residence of former MLA Suresh Gowda. Over ten motorcycles were burned and more than thirteen shops were set on fire.

    Despite the severity of the incident, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwar has labelled it as accidental. "We have received information about the incident. After it occurred, ADGP-level officials were dispatched to secure the area. This is not a communal riot; it was a clash between groups," Parameshwar stated.

    Mandya: Stone pelting during Ganeshotsav procession at Nagamangala, section 144 imposed

    The Home Minister urged against overstating the incident. "We have already brought the situation under control. The police have maintained security, and a platoon was deployed as a precaution. We have arrested 52 people in connection with the incident and will continue to make arrests based on CCTV footage. It does not appear to be politically motivated, so I will not address any political criticisms," he added.

    Belagavi: Muslim youth install Ganesha idol in Dargah, celebrate festival along with Hindus

    Responding to the BJP's visit to Nagamangala, Parameshwar advised, "I request that politics be kept out of this situation. Let the police conduct their investigation. If there are suggestions to prevent further escalation, we welcome them. The ADGP has already been sent, and I will go if necessary."

    Parameshwar reassured the public that measures have been taken to avoid further unrest.

