    Nightmare in Bengaluru PGs: Residents share harrowing tales of cockroach infestations, owner threats (WATCH)

    Residents of a PG in Mahalakshmi Layout, Bengaluru, endure unsanitary conditions, threats from the owner, and alleged physical abuse. A viral video exposes issues like cockroach infestations and lack of basic amenities. Authorities from Mahalakshmi Layout Police Station are investigating the matter to improve living conditions.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

    Living in PG accommodations in Bengaluru can be challenging, with many residents often complaining about issues like hygiene, food quality, and maintenance problems. Despite raising concerns with the PG owners, residents claim their complaints are ignored, and some even allege physical abuse by the owners. 

    One such distressing incident comes from girls residing in a PG located in Mahalakshmi Layout, Bengaluru. These girls have been exposed to the harsh conditions they face daily in their PG. From cockroach infestations to threats from the PG owner, the situation has sparked anger among residents and online users.

    Karnataka: Police release guidelines for PG Owners in Bengaluru to ensure safety and compliance, read details

    The situation escalated when a video showcasing the chaos in the PG went viral, drawing attention to the dire conditions. According to the footage, the PG, situated in Bovipalya, is plagued by various issues including unclean living spaces and intimidation tactics employed by the owner. Cockroaches are rampant, posing serious health risks to the residents.



    Bengaluru police introduces stringent guidelines for PG accommodations

    Furthermore, residents raise concerns about the lack of basic amenities like drinking water, forcing them to endure thirst amid the chaos. Attempts to address these problems are reportedly met with threats and hostility from the PG owner, worsening the situation. An anonymous resident shared her distressing experience of being threatened with a stick by Kalpana, the person in charge of managing the PG.

    Authorities from the Mahalakshmi Layout Police Station have been informed about the appalling conditions in the PG. Efforts are underway to address the grievances and ensure the safety of the residents, with hopes of improving living conditions in the PG.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
