    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik's first wife Payal Malik to entre house with four children after intimate video

    Armaan Malik's first wife, Payal and their four children will re-entre the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. 

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik's first wife Payal Malik to entre house with four children after intimate video
    First Published Jul 26, 2024, 2:08 PM IST

    Payal Malik, Armaan Malik's first wife, will re-entre to the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Payal recently confirmed this in one of her YouTube vlogs, revealing that Malik's four children will join her. The family will be seen supporting Armaan and Kritika in the days leading up to the finale. This is not the first time Payal Malik, a former contestant on the show, would appear on Weekend Ka Vaar. Payal had previously been on the show, claiming that Vishal Pandey admitted to liking Kritika and felt guilty about it. Vishal protested that his statements were taken out of context, but Armaan admonished him and slapped him. 

    Also read: Elvish Yadav in trouble: Complaint filed against YouTuber for clicking photos inside Kashi Vishwanath Temple

    About Armaan Malik

    Armaan Malik is one of the most contentious Bigg Boss OTT 3 competitors, and he has been creating news for a variety of reasons since joining the program. Numerous people have accused the YouTuber of encouraging polygamy. Armaan married Payal in 2011. They have a son named Chirayu Malik. Six years later, in 2018, Armaan married Payal's best friend, Kritika, without legally terminating his previous marriage. Armaan took the world by storm on December 4, 2022, when he announced Kritika and Payal's pregnancies at once. Armaan currently has four children: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid.

    Payal Malik's special presence on the show comes only days after a video of Armaan and Kritika getting amorous under a blanket went viral on social media. However, it was later discovered that the viral video was a hoax. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting closer to its grand finale. According to reports, the winner will be announced on August 4. However, no formal notification has been made as of yet.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2024, 2:08 PM IST
