'Actor Darshan has not changed even after repentance': Ex-jail officer Satish

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is back in Parappana Agrahara Jail, revisiting his past 13 years after serving time for assaulting his wife. Retired officer Satish claims Darshan's demeanour remains unchanged, noting he showed no regrets during his previous incarceration. Satish also emphasized that no special treatment is given, and home-cooked meals for inmates are not permitted.

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa finds himself back in Parappana Agrahara Jail in the Renukaswamy murder case, revisiting a place that holds a past he cannot escape. This isn't Darshan's first stint in this prison; 13 years ago, he spent 28 days behind bars for brutally assaulting his wife, Vijayalakshmi Darshan, allegedly due to his affair with actress Nikita.

Retired jail officer Satish, who oversaw Darshan's previous incarceration, recently spoke out about the actor's unchanged demeanour. Satish noted, "There has been no change in Darshan's personality. He showed no regrets then, and it seems he still hasn't."



Bengaluru: Darshan's health deteriorates in prison, requests for home-cooked food, personal clothing

In 2011, Darshan was jailed for severely attacking Vijayalakshmi. During that time, he promised Satish, "I will never do this again, I will never make such a mistake." Yet, according to Satish, Darshan's behaviour remains consistent with his past actions. "We are seeing the same old Darshan."



Actor Darshan's custody extended in Renukaswamy murder case for another 14 days

Satish commented on Darshan's request for home-cooked meals, saying, "It’s better not to provide that facility. If Darshan gets home food, every prisoner will demand the same."

Addressing concerns about Darshan receiving special treatment, Satish clarified, "No one gets VIP treatment in jail. If you have committed a crime, you must face the consequences."

Latest Videos