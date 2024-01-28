Bengaluru police introduces stringent guidelines for PG accommodations

In a bid to enhance safety and security within Paying Guest (PG) accommodations, the Bengaluru City Police have introduced additional measures in application of Section 34(d) with Section 70 of the Karnataka Police Act. These measures, aimed at safeguarding residents and preventing criminal activities, supplement the previously outlined guidelines.

Mandatory Licensing: PG owners are now mandated to obtain the required trade license from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). This legal requirement ensures compliance with local regulations and underscores the importance of proper documentation in operating PG accommodations.

Visitor Documentation: The meticulous documentation of residents and visitors is of paramount importance. PG owners must obtain the identity cards and recent photographs of all individuals visiting the residence. Additionally, they are required to record details of blood relatives along with their mobile numbers through technology, emphasizing the need for computerization in maintaining accurate records. It is necessary to diligently maintain separate records for visitors, including relatives and the public.

CCTV Surveillance and Fire Safety Measures: In accordance with the Karnataka Public Safety Act-2017, PG owners must install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to ensure 24/7 surveillance. PG owners must also implement adequate fire safety measures to mitigate any potential hazards.

Prevention of Illegal Activities: PG owners are explicitly instructed to prohibit any form of illegal activities, particularly the consumption and storage of drugs within the premises. This measure aims to create a secure living environment for all residents.

Essential Service Information: To facilitate swift responses during emergencies, PGs are required to prominently display contact information for essential services. This includes local police station numbers, emergency response (112), medical services (103), and cybercrime-related helpline (1930). First-aid kits should also be readily available.

Thorough Background Verification: Prior to hiring any personnel for duties within the PG, including cooks, security guards, and other staff, thorough police verification of their antecedents is mandatory. Obtain and maintain appropriate documentation for the information of blood relatives, including other address verification.

Foreign Nationals Reporting: In the case of foreign nationals residing in PG accommodations, the information must be reported to the local police station directly or through technology, following the prescribed Form “C” as per The Registration of Foreigners Rules 1939.

Admittance Criteria: Strict adherence to admitting only those individuals who have been officially admitted to the residence is emphasized. This measure ensures that the PG maintains control over the individuals residing within its premises.

Loudspeaker Restrictions: In line with a Supreme Court order, PG accommodations are directed not to use loudspeakers between the hours of 10:00 pm to 6:00 am. This regulation aims to respect noise regulations and maintain a peaceful living environment.

Liability for Incidents: The guidelines make it clear that in the event of any untoward incident occurring due to the lack of safety measures or precautionary measures, the concerned PG owner or manager is directly liable for the consequences.

By incorporating these additional safety measures, the Bengaluru City Police strive to create an environment that prioritizes the safety, security, and well-being of all residents. Remember, the helpline number 112 is available for any assistance or emergencies.

