    Karnataka: Police release guidelines for PG Owners in Bengaluru to ensure safety and compliance, read details

    Bengaluru's local police issued guidelines for PG accommodations, emphasizing safety and security. Owners must obtain a trade license, collect residents' IDs and photos, install CCTV cameras, prohibit narcotics, display emergency contacts, conduct police verification for staff, report foreign nationals, admit only authorized residents, restrict loudspeakers at night, and hold owners accountable for safety measures.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 7:36 PM IST

    To enhance safety and security in Paying Guest (PG) accommodations across Bengaluru, the local police have issued a set of guidelines for PG owners. The move comes as part of an effort to regulate PG facilities and curb illegal activities. Here are the key points outlined by the police:

    1. Obtain Mandatory Trade License from BBMP:

    PG owners are now required to obtain the necessary trade license from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). This step aims to ensure that PG accommodations operate within the legal framework.

    2. Collect Identity Cards and Photographs:

    PG owners must collect identity cards and recent photographs of all individuals staying in their accommodations. This measure is crucial for maintaining a record of residents and enhancing overall security.

    3. Install CCTV Cameras:

    Compulsory installation of CCTV cameras is now mandated to monitor and enhance the safety of the PG premises. This step is expected to act as a deterrent to illegal activities and promote a secure environment.

    4. Prohibit Narcotics-Related Activities:

    PG owners are strictly instructed not to permit the consumption or storage of narcotics on their premises. This measure is aimed at curbing illegal activities and ensuring the well-being of residents.

    5. Display Emergency Contact Information:

    To facilitate quick response in case of emergencies, PG owners must display essential contact numbers, including the local police station, emergency response (112), medical services (103), and cybercrime (1930). Additionally, keeping first-aid kits is now mandatory.

    6. Conduct Police Verification for Recruitment:

    PG owners are required to conduct police verification for all individuals recruited for various duties, including housekeeping, security, and other roles. This step is crucial for ensuring the background checks of staff members.

    7. Reporting of Foreign Nationals:

    In the case of PG accommodations hosting foreign nationals, owners must provide information to the local police station using Form “C” under The Registration of Foreigners Rules 1939. This measure is aimed at monitoring and regulating the stay of foreign residents.

    8. Admit Only Authorized Residents:

    PG owners are prohibited from allowing anyone to stay who has not been duly admitted to the residence. This step is aimed at maintaining a controlled and secure living environment.

    9. Prohibit Loudspeakers Between 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM:

    To ensure a peaceful living atmosphere, the use of loudspeakers is strictly prohibited between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

    10. Accountability for Safety Measures:

    The guidelines emphasize that PG owners or managers will be directly responsible in case of any untoward incidents if safety measures and precautions are not taken.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 7:36 PM IST
