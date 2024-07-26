Paris Olympics 2024: 7 Parisian desserts you MUST not miss this Summer

Lifestyle
Summer in Paris is a dream come true for dessert lovers. With a bounty of delightful treats, this season brings out the best in French pastry traditions
These colorful, delicate meringue-based cookies with a creamy filling are a Parisian staple. Each bite offers a crisp shell and a soft, flavorful center
A classic upside-down caramelized apple tart, Tarte Tatin is a sweet, buttery delight. The caramelized apples meld with a flaky pastry crust
This iconic dessert features a silky vanilla custard topped with a crisp, caramelized sugar layer. With its creamy texture and the satisfying crack of the caramelized top
A long, choux pastry filled with smooth custard or cream and topped with a glossy chocolate glaze. Éclairs are a beloved French pastry, offering a light yet decadent experience
These small, shell-shaped sponge cakes are perfect for a light summer snack. Madeleines are often flavored with lemon or almond, providing a delicate, buttery taste
A refreshing option, the Fruit Tart is adorned with seasonal berries and fruits over a creamy custard filling. The crisp pastry base, combined with the vibrant fruit topping
These bite-sized cream puffs are filled with a rich, velvety custard or whipped cream. Light and airy, Choux à la Crème offer a delightful treat that’s both satisfying