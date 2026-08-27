The Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to discuss the rescue of Tamils stranded in Nepal's flash floods. The state government will outline its rescue efforts. The CM has directed officials to ensure swift rescue and has set up helpline numbers.

Nepal Flood Rescue to Dominate TN Assembly Session

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is expected to witness discussions on the rescue and repatriation of Tamils stranded in Nepal following recent flash floods as the DMK, AIADMK, and other opposition parties are likely to raise the urgent issue amid the ongoing session.

In response, the state government is expected to present an explanation of the ongoing rescue efforts being deployed to assist those affected. Additionally, the House will take up discussions concerning demands for grants for the Social Justice, Backward Classes, and Most Backward Classes Welfare Department. Following the floor debate and subsequent ministerial replies, Ministers Vanniarasu and Sampathkumar are expected to announce several new initiatives aimed at bolstering their respective departments.

Deadly Flash Floods Wreak Havoc

Devastating flash floods struck Nepal's Bhotekoshi River on Wednesday, killing atleast 162 individuals while hundreds remain missing. The mid-morning flash flood wreaked havoc across three districts, sweeping away people, homes, vehicles and critical infrastructure in one of Nepal's deadliest disasters in recent years.

At least 105 Indian nationals and 37 non-resident Indians are among 384 travellers preliminarily reported missing following the disaster in the Bhote Koshi River.

Tamil Nadu Govt Initiates Rescue Measures

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's office stated that reports are emerging that many Indians, including Tamils, have gone missing in the flash floods. Outlining the steps taken to ensure swift rescue on X, it said, "I have directed the senior officials of the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi to take all necessary actions to swiftly rescue those from Tamil Nadu who have gone missing in this disaster and to provide the required assistance to those affected."

Emergency helplines have also been set up with a toll-free number: 1800 309 3793 in India, and for those abroad, they can give a missed call on +91 80 6900 9900. For Tamil Nadu House, New Delhi (Control Room), people can dial 9289516712.

"Furthermore, through the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Nepal, information regarding individuals from Tamil Nadu is being obtained, and necessary actions are being swiftly taken to ensure their safety," the CMO said. (ANI)