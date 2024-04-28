MP Anantkumar Hegde’s photo goes missing from banners as PM Modi rallies in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming campaign event in Sirsi, Uttara Kannada, is marred by the absence of MP Anantkumar Hegde and MLA Shivaram Hebbar. Their missing photos from banners and lack of contact raise concerns within the BJP, especially given Hebbar's past affiliations with the Congress. Party leaders are optimistic but acknowledge potential divisions.

MP Anantkumar Hegde's absence has drawn attention as Prime Minister Narendra Modi gears up for a rally ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. In Uttara Kannada's Sirsi, his photo is notably missing from banners around the venue.

Despite the anticipation surrounding Modi's visit, Hegde, along with Yallapur MLA Shivaram Hebbar remains conspicuously absent from the ongoing convention in Sirsi. This absence marks the second time Hegde has missed a Prime Minister Modi convention, sparking speculation and concern among party members. Hegde's absence has prompted BJP leaders to hold a meeting in Sirsi to address the situation. The absence of both Hegde and Hebbar has raised eyebrows, particularly given Hebbar's previous inclinations toward the Congress.



Even as district leaders extended invitations to both Hegde and Hebbar, neither leader has been in contact, further fueling questions about their alignment with the party. Hebbar's absence aligns with his previous leanings towards Congress, with his poster notably absent from the convention venue.



Despite the absence of Hegde and Hebbar, BJP state vice-president Rupali Naik remains optimistic, stating that the MPs will come out in favour of the BJP in the days to come. However, the lack of presence from these key leaders underscores potential divisions within the party ranks.

The absence of Hegde's photo from banners at the convention venue, coupled with the ongoing absence of both Hegde and Hebbar, has raised concerns about party cohesion and support in Uttara Kannada.

