After Delhi, Ahmedabad schools get bomb threat mail, probe underway

Following a similar incident in Delhi, several schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails, escalating concerns among parents, students, and authorities. Gujarat Police swiftly swung into action, initiating a thorough investigation to track down the perpetrators responsible for sending the threatening emails. Officers have been deployed to inspect the vicinity of the targeted schools and ensure the safety of the premises.

TV reports indicate that both state police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams are actively investigating the locations affected. This incident in Ahmedabad mirrors recent events in the Delhi-NCR area, where several schools faced similar bomb threats just days ago.

Ahmedabad authorities are on high alert following bomb threats targeting 8 to 10 schools, believed to be orchestrated by Russian handlers through email. With voting scheduled for tomorrow in Ahmedabad, the threat has raised concerns among parents and children. However, Ahmedabad Police reassures the public, stating that thorough checks are underway to ensure safety and security.

