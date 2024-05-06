Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    After Delhi, Ahmedabad schools get bomb threat mail, probe underway

    Bomb threat emails received by several schools in Ahmedabad prompted swift action from Gujarat Police, who launched an investigation to identify the perpetrators. Similar incidents in Delhi have raised anxiety among parents and students, leading to increased security measures in affected areas. The developments have unsettled educational institutions and local communities.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 6, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

    Following a similar incident in Delhi, several schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails, escalating concerns among parents, students, and authorities. Gujarat Police swiftly swung into action, initiating a thorough investigation to track down the perpetrators responsible for sending the threatening emails. Officers have been deployed to inspect the vicinity of the targeted schools and ensure the safety of the premises.

    The unsettling development has caused a surge in anxiety among children and their parents, prompting authorities to take stringent security measures to reassure the community. Earlier, the Delhi police had reported receiving similar threats via email to nearly 8 to 10 schools in the capital city. Reportedly, the threat emails were sent by an individual believed to be based in Russia.

    TV reports indicate that both state police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams are actively investigating the locations affected. This incident in Ahmedabad mirrors recent events in the Delhi-NCR area, where several schools faced similar bomb threats just days ago.

    Ahmedabad authorities are on high alert following bomb threats targeting 8 to 10 schools, believed to be orchestrated by Russian handlers through email. With voting scheduled for tomorrow in Ahmedabad, the threat has raised concerns among parents and children. However, Ahmedabad Police reassures the public, stating that thorough checks are underway to ensure safety and security. 

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
