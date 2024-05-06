Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Mother throws 6-year-old son into crocodile-infested canal, body with bite marks recovered

    A 26-year-old woman allegedly threw her six-year-old disabled son into a crocodile infested river at Dandeli taluk in this district following a quarrel with her husband, police said on Sunday.

    In a tragic occurrence, a woman allegedly threw her six-year-old disabled kid into a crocodile-infested canal in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district after a disagreement with her husband. The event occurred on Saturday night in Halamadi village, Dandeli taluk. The woman, identified as Savitri, 36, and her husband, Ravi Kumar, 36, reportedly had frequent fights regarding their son Vinod’s hearing and speech impairment.

    Savitri's husband Ravi Kumar (27) used to frequently quarrel with her over elder son's disability and questioned her as to why she gave birth to a mute child. On certain occasions, he used to allegedly tell her to "throw the child away", police said.

    According to authorities, after an argument about the same issue on Saturday evening, exasperated Savitri reportedly tossed her elder son into a waste canal immediately connected to the Kali river, which is plagued with crocodiles.

    The neighbours notified the police. They arrived at the scene and, with the assistance of villagers and divers, started a search operation to rescue the youngster. However, because it was dark, authorities were unable to locate the toddler.

    On Sunday morning, officers removed the 6-year-old's partly devoured corpse from the reptile's jaws. As mentioned in the police report, the child's body was covered in bite marks, and his right hand was gone. 

    The body was sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, police said, adding a further investigation into the matter is underway.

    Both parents, Savitri and Ravi Kumar, who work as a house help and a mason helper respectively, have been arrested. They are facing charges of murder under IPC Section 302. They have been remanded to 14 days in judicial detention.

