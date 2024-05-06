India News

THIS state of India has world's only floating post office; Read

The unique floating post office is located on Dal Lake, Srinagar

It is constructed on a beautifully carved wooden houseboat

It draws tourists for its novelty and picturesque setting

Visitors enjoy sending postcards with a special Kashmiri touch

Postal seal depicts a man rowing a traditional shikara

