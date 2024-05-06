India News
THIS state of India has world's only floating post office; Read
The unique floating post office is located on Dal Lake, Srinagar
It is constructed on a beautifully carved wooden houseboat
It draws tourists for its novelty and picturesque setting
Visitors enjoy sending postcards with a special Kashmiri touch
Postal seal depicts a man rowing a traditional shikara
