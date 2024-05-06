Relief from Heatwave: IMD predicts moderate rainfall across Karnataka for next 5 days

The Meteorological Department forecasts rainfall from May 7 to 12, offering relief to Karnataka. Youth in Sompur Hobali address the drought's impact on wildlife by placing water containers in Nelamangala taluk's hills. Led by Gourapura Rudresh, the group's efforts highlight environmental conservation and compassion for all living beings.

As scorching temperatures grip Karnataka, relief is on the horizon with the Meteorological Department's promising prediction of rainfall across the state for the next five days. According to the forecast, rain is expected to grace South Karnataka and coastal districts, including the capital Bengaluru, from May 7 to 12.

Beginning on May 7, moderate rains are forecasted for coastal districts and South Karnataka's Bengaluru City, Bangalore Rural, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mysore, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur, Chamarajanagar, and Tumkur. The intensity is expected to escalate from May 8, with heavy rainfall anticipated in these regions.



Moreover, North Karnataka districts are likely to witness rainfall starting from May 8, followed by scattered light showers across various districts after May 9. This forecast brings a glimmer of hope to residents grappling with the harsh effects of the ongoing heatwave.

In the wake of the prevailing drought situation worsening the plight of both humans and wildlife, a heartening initiative has emerged from the altruistic efforts of a group of youths from Sompur Hobali. Moved by the struggles of animals and birds deprived of water and food amidst the drought, these compassionate individuals have taken it upon themselves to provide relief.



The young individuals are exploring the hills of Nelamangala taluk, such as Sivaganga, Siddarabetta, and Mahimarangana Hill, to assist distressed wildlife. Driven by the principles of environmental conservation, their mission seeks to emphasize the inherent worth of every living creature.

Led by Gourapura Rudresh and supported by Aradhya, Puttanna, Shivakumar, Chetan, Karthik, and Santhosh from Honnenahalli village, the group has demonstrated remarkable initiative. Procuring water cans at their own expense, they have strategically placed plastic containers on trees to store water, ensuring access for thirsty birds.

