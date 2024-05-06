Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Relief from Heatwave: IMD predicts moderate rainfall across Karnataka for next 5 days

    The Meteorological Department forecasts rainfall from May 7 to 12, offering relief to Karnataka. Youth in Sompur Hobali address the drought's impact on wildlife by placing water containers in Nelamangala taluk's hills. Led by Gourapura Rudresh, the group's efforts highlight environmental conservation and compassion for all living beings.

    Relief from Heatwave: IMD predicts moderate rainfall across Karnataka for next 5 days vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 6, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

    As scorching temperatures grip Karnataka, relief is on the horizon with the Meteorological Department's promising prediction of rainfall across the state for the next five days. According to the forecast, rain is expected to grace South Karnataka and coastal districts, including the capital Bengaluru, from May 7 to 12.

    Beginning on May 7, moderate rains are forecasted for coastal districts and South Karnataka's Bengaluru City, Bangalore Rural, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mysore, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur, Chamarajanagar, and Tumkur. The intensity is expected to escalate from May 8, with heavy rainfall anticipated in these regions.

    IMD warns of thunderstorms in Bengaluru city for next two weeks: See tips to protect yourself

    Moreover, North Karnataka districts are likely to witness rainfall starting from May 8, followed by scattered light showers across various districts after May 9. This forecast brings a glimmer of hope to residents grappling with the harsh effects of the ongoing heatwave.

    In the wake of the prevailing drought situation worsening the plight of both humans and wildlife, a heartening initiative has emerged from the altruistic efforts of a group of youths from Sompur Hobali. Moved by the struggles of animals and birds deprived of water and food amidst the drought, these compassionate individuals have taken it upon themselves to provide relief.

    Karnataka heatwave: IMD issues red alert for six districts; Read more

    The young individuals are exploring the hills of Nelamangala taluk, such as Sivaganga, Siddarabetta, and Mahimarangana Hill, to assist distressed wildlife. Driven by the principles of environmental conservation, their mission seeks to emphasize the inherent worth of every living creature.

    Led by Gourapura Rudresh and supported by Aradhya, Puttanna, Shivakumar, Chetan, Karthik, and Santhosh from Honnenahalli village, the group has demonstrated remarkable initiative. Procuring water cans at their own expense, they have strategically placed plastic containers on trees to store water, ensuring access for thirsty birds.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 10:01 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: SIT launches helpline for victims, warns against sharing 'obscene' videos vkp

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: SIT launches helpline for victims, warns against sharing 'obscene' videos

    Not HD Revanna, but his son Prajwal raped me: Karnataka woman who was allegedly abducted tells SIT team vkp

    Not HD Revanna, but his son Prajwal raped me: Karnataka woman who was allegedly abducted tells SIT team

    Karnataka: Employees of 108 Ambulance service announce strike from today 8pm over unpaid wages vkp

    Karnataka: Employees of 108 Ambulance service announce strike from today 8pm over unpaid wages

    Blue corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna, Interpol's help being taken: Karnataka HM Parameshwara snt

    Blue corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna, Interpol's help being taken: Karnataka HM Parameshwara

    Is Karnataka govt mulling to extend deadline for HSRP number plate installation? vkp

    Is Karnataka govt mulling to extend deadline for HSRP number plate installation?

    Recent Stories

    ED raids Jharkhand minister's secretary, seizes over Rs 20 crore; counting on (WATCH) gcw

    ED raids Jharkhand minister's secretary, seizes over Rs 20 crore; counting on (WATCH)

    Gold price on May 6: Check 22 and 24 carat rate in your city gcw

    Gold price on May 6: Check 22 and 24 carat rate in your city

    Karan Johar bashes reality show for poor mimicry; did he slam Kettan Singh for mocking him? Read his post RBA

    Karan Johar bashes reality show for poor mimicry; did he slam Kettan Singh for mocking him? Read his post

    Kerala: Gang arrested for extorting Rs 3 crore from people including former panchayat president in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Gang arrested for extorting Rs 3 crore from people including former panchayat president in Alappuzha

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: SIT launches helpline for victims, warns against sharing 'obscene' videos vkp

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: SIT launches helpline for victims, warns against sharing 'obscene' videos

    Recent Videos

    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon