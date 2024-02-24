Karnataka citizens enraged with decisions of ‘Siddaramulla Khan’ government: MP Anantkumar Hegde

MP Anantkumar Hegde passionately criticized the Karnataka government's allocation of temple funds to churches and mosques, rallying support for BJP and Narendra Modi's re-election. He highlighted the BJP's achievements and emphasized its role in safeguarding national interests and religious heritage, urging unwavering support in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a fiery address to BJP leaders in Chigalli, Pala, and Indura villages at Mundgod, MP Anantkumar Hegde voiced the frustrations of many Karnataka residents regarding the current state government's actions. Hegde minced no words, asserting that the Siddaramulla Khan administration's allocation of temple funds to churches and mosques was unjust and unacceptable.

"Our temple money is being given to churches and mosques without due consideration for our temples," Hegde declared passionately. "It's our right as Hindu taxpayers to see our contributions benefit our community."



He emphasized the pivotal role of the BJP in effecting positive change, citing the distribution of cooking gas to every household, the empowerment of women, and the long-awaited construction of the Ram Mandir as tangible achievements facilitated by the party's governance at the centre.

Hegde rallied support for Narendra Modi, asserting that the country's strength hinged on his re-election as Prime Minister for a third term. He lauded the Modi government's implementation of various developmental schemes, including Ujwala and Ujala Yojana, as well as substantial investments in infrastructure and provisions for village-level drinking water supply.



Calling for unwavering support for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Hegde underscored the party's indispensability for safeguarding both the nation and its religious heritage. He claimed that even members of the Congress, driven by a shared desire for national welfare, were inclined to support Modi's candidacy.

Former BJP vice president L.T. Patil commended Hegde's renewed vigour in political engagement, attributing it to the recent inauguration of the Ram Mandir. He acknowledged Hegde's instrumental role in bolstering the BJP's presence in Mundgod taluk and beyond.