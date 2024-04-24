Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka electoral body takes action over BJP's controversial tweet, FIR lodged

The FIR was registered at the Malleswaram Police Station under the Representation of the People (RP) Act and Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), citing allegations of promoting hatred and enmity among different groups and classes of citizens, as confirmed by the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka.

The political landscape in Bengaluru's Malleswaram Assembly Constituency has been interrupted by controversy as an FIR was lodged against a tweet from the official handle of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on April 23. The tweet, titled "Congress Manifesto or Muslim League Manifesto," has sparked outrage, prompting action from the Fast Action Strike Team (FST) of the constituency.

At the heart of the controversy lies the BJP's claim that the Congress manifesto unfairly favors the Muslim community in India. The BJP's tweet raised questions about the Congress's intentions, suggesting that its manifesto resembled that of the Muslim League.

Specifically, the BJP highlighted several points from the Congress manifesto that they found contentious:

Hijab Enforcement in Educational Institutions, Wealth Distribution to Muslims, Special Reservations to Muslims, Freedom to Practice Personal Laws, Muslims to be Directly Appointed as Judges and Mandate to Public & Private Entities to Hire Muslims.