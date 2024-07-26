Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chattisgarh: Train derails in Kanker after hitting fallen tree, driver injured

    In Kanker, Chhattisgarh, a passenger train derailed near Camp Mulla after hitting a banyan tree fell due to heavy rains, causing minor injuries to the driver. The Bhanupratappur to Durg-Raipur service was cancelled, affecting many passengers. Railway officials are working to clear the tracks and restore services.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 26, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

    In Kanker district, Chhattisgarh, a passenger train travelling from Dalli Rajhara to Antagarh derailed after colliding with a giant banyan tree near Camp Mulla before reaching Bhanupratappur. The train driver sustained minor injuries in the incident. A team from the railway department is currently working to bring the train back on track.

    The accident occurred around 6 am when the empty rack of the DEMU passenger train was heading from Dallirajhara to Bhanupratappur, en route to Raipur via Balod. The banyan tree had fallen onto the tracks due to continuous rainfall over the past few days. In the early morning darkness, the train's engine struck the tree, causing it to derail. 

    Another train derailment in India: Alwar-Mathura goods train derails, no injuries amid surge in accidents

    Due to this derailment, the train service from Bhanupratappur to Durg-Raipur has been cancelled for the day. The front part of the train sustained significant damage, causing inconvenience to the passengers, reported naidunia. As the train that usually operates from Monday to Wednesday at 7 am was not in service today, hundreds of residents from Dallirajhara, Balod, and nearby areas were left without train facilities.

    Railway officials quickly responded to the situation and are making efforts to clear the track and resume normal operations. 

