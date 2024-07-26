Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Prabhat Jha passes away

    Prabhat Jha, a senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, passed away on Thursday at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. 

    Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Prabhat Jha passes away anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 26, 2024, 9:11 AM IST

    Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, Prabhat Jha passed away on Thursday at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Hailing from Koriahi village in Bihar, Jha was a respected figure in the intellectual community and held various prominent positions, including National Vice President of BJP. After being initially admitted to a hospital in Bhopal, Jha was airlifted to Gurugram due to deteriorating health.

    His demise was confirmed by BJP spokesperson Hitesh Bajpai, with Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and state BJP general secretary Hitanand Sharma among those who had visited him during his illness. Jha is survived by two sons.

    According to BJP leaders, on June 29, Prabhat Jha was brought to Delhi from Bhopal by air ambulance due to neurological problems. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where his routine treatment is also done in Medanta.

    Prabhat Jha was recognized as one of the leading BJP figures in the Gwalior-Chambal region. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha twice by his party. Although originally from Bihar, Prabhat Jha was renowned as a significant leader in Madhya Pradesh.
     

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2024, 9:11 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi to launch construction of 'world's highest tunnel' with a bang shikun la tunnel anr

    PM Modi to launch construction of 'world's highest tunnel' with a bang

    'I disowned him': Elon Musk's trans daughter breaks silence on 'gay', 'slightly autistic' claims (WATCH) anr

    'I disowned him': Elon Musk's trans daughter breaks silence on 'gay', 'slightly autistic' claims (WATCH)

    Double standards India calls on Canada to act against anti-India elements amid rising threats AJR

    'Double standards': India calls on Canada to act against anti-India elements amid rising threats

    Mumbai Engineer jumps off Atal Setu in apparent self death videos go viral WATCH vkp

    Mumbai: 38-year-old engineer jumps off Atal Setu in apparent suicide; videos go viral (WATCH)

    Bangladesh sends protest note to India over West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'shelter' assurance AJR

    Bangladesh sends protest note to India over West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'shelter' assurance

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 26: Price of 10 gm sees STEEP drop ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 26: Price of 10 gm sees STEEP drop

    PM Modi to launch construction of 'world's highest tunnel' with a bang shikun la tunnel anr

    PM Modi to launch construction of 'world's highest tunnel' with a bang

    'I disowned him': Elon Musk's trans daughter breaks silence on 'gay', 'slightly autistic' claims (WATCH) anr

    'I disowned him': Elon Musk's trans daughter breaks silence on 'gay', 'slightly autistic' claims (WATCH)

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Quotes, wishes to share with your loved ones on WhatsApp and Facebook gcw

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Quotes, wishes to share with your loved ones on WhatsApp and Facebook

    Numerology Prediction for July 26, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for July 26, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Pakistan and China cannot dare to do such adventure in future' AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Pakistan and China cannot dare to do such adventure in future'

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Locals played a key role in recapturing Drass from Pakistan' Gulam Nabi zia reporter anr

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Locals played a key role in recapturing Drass from Pakistan'

    Video Icon