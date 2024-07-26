Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Prabhat Jha passes away

Prabhat Jha, a senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, passed away on Thursday at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, Prabhat Jha passed away on Thursday at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Hailing from Koriahi village in Bihar, Jha was a respected figure in the intellectual community and held various prominent positions, including National Vice President of BJP. After being initially admitted to a hospital in Bhopal, Jha was airlifted to Gurugram due to deteriorating health.

His demise was confirmed by BJP spokesperson Hitesh Bajpai, with Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and state BJP general secretary Hitanand Sharma among those who had visited him during his illness. Jha is survived by two sons.

According to BJP leaders, on June 29, Prabhat Jha was brought to Delhi from Bhopal by air ambulance due to neurological problems. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where his routine treatment is also done in Medanta.

Prabhat Jha was recognized as one of the leading BJP figures in the Gwalior-Chambal region. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha twice by his party. Although originally from Bihar, Prabhat Jha was renowned as a significant leader in Madhya Pradesh.



