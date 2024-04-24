Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    LS polls 2024: Nitin Gadkari faints during Lok Sabha Elections 2024 rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal (WATCH)

    Situated in Vidarbha, an eastern region of Maharashtra, Yavatmal has been grappling with intense heatwave conditions, adding to concerns about the health and well-being of those participating in election-related activities.

    Union Road Transport and Highways Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Gadkarin on Wednesday (April 24) experienced a health scare while addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in Yavatmal, Maharashtra.

    Witnesses and video footage show that Gadkari suddenly felt dizzy during his speech in Yavatmal's Pusad area, causing him to collapse onstage. Concerned party workers immediately rushed to his aid, splashing water on his face and swiftly removing him from the platform.

    Subsequently, they quickly sought medical assistance for the minister. The incident occurred in the context of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with Yavatmal set to go to the polls during the second phase on April 26, along with several other constituencies in Maharashtra.

    The Meteorological Office has issued a heatwave alert for various parts of Maharashtra, spanning from April 27 to 29.

