Karnataka: Ullal CMC faces criticism over state of dilapidated swachhata vehicle

In a viral video exposing the deplorable state of a garbage hauling truck in Ullal City Municipal Council (CMC), the driver is seen struggling to enter through rusted and damaged doors. The embarrassing footage has drawn attention to the urban local body, situated in the constituency represented by assembly speaker UT Khader.

Notably, the issue has reached the Chief Minister’s office, with the video capturing the attention of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The dilapidated vehicle, purchased in 2016-17 under the Swachh Bharat Mission, has succumbed to rust, attributed to the Mangaluru's seaside location and the corrosive effects of high humidity and salt content.



Ullal CMC Commissioner Ms. Vani V. Alva acknowledged the problem, revealing a letter sent to the project director, District Urban Development Cell. She explained, “The vehicle has been diligently collecting waste from 16,546 houses and 3,213 commercial establishments daily as part of solid waste management.”

However, there seems to be a ray of hope for Ullal residents. Ms. Alva disclosed a proactive plan, sharing, “With available funds, an action plan has been formulated for the purchase of five new autorickshaw tippers and a compactor. The proposal, approved on October 30, 2023, is now in the tendering process, promising the arrival of new, efficient vehicles soon.”

