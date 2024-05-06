Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Employees of 108 Ambulance service announce strike from today 8pm over unpaid wages

    Ambulance employees across Karnataka, including drivers and medical technicians, are striking from 8 PM today due to unpaid wages. They are protesting three months of missed salaries and a significant pay cut in January, demanding that the GVK-managed 108 ambulance service and the state government address these issues. The strike will render 711 ambulances non-operational.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 6, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

    Ambulance employees across Karnataka are set to strike starting at 8 PM today, responding to ongoing issues with unpaid wages and salary cuts. This decision has raised significant concerns among the 3500 healthcare workers involved with the 108 ambulance services, affecting emergency healthcare services throughout the state.

    The strike is triggered by grievances against the GVK organization, which manages the ambulance service, and the state government. Employees, including drivers and medical technicians, are protesting against three months of unpaid salaries for February, March, and April. Additionally, there were salary reductions in January where employees received only Rs. 12,000 out of an expected Rs. 30,000.

    The Karnataka State Health Insurance 108 Employees Union has played a crucial role in organizing the strike. They have petitioned the health department demanding that the deducted salaries be released by this evening. The union has made it clear that the staff is prepared to halt services if their demands are not met promptly.

    As of tonight, all 108 ambulance services will be non-operational, totalling 711 ambulances across the state. This drastic action is expected to impact many, especially those needing medical attention. The union has stated that the government will be directly responsible for any harm that comes to patients due to the unavailability of ambulance services.

    The situation remains tense as healthcare workers and the managing authorities navigate this crisis. 

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 8:45 AM IST
