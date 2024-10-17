Bengaluru man kills wife and lover over suspected infidelity; Commits suicide later in Konanakunte

In a tragic incident in Bengaluru, Gollababu, 45, killed his wife Faithamma, 40, and her lover Ganesh Kumar, 20, before committing suicide. The violent confrontation arose from suspicions of infidelity. The Konanakunte Police are investigating the case, which has shocked the local community.

In a tragic incident near RBI Layout, Someshwara Layout, Bengaluru, a man brutally killed his wife and her alleged lover before taking his own life. The incident, which unfolded under the jurisdiction of Konanakunte Police Station, has left the local community in shock.

The victims have been identified as Gollababu, 45, his wife Faithamma, 40, and her suspected lover, Ganesh Kumar, 20. Gollababu and his wife had moved to Bengaluru several years ago for work and had been employed in construction, primarily in plastering work. Ganesh Kumar was a friend of the couple's son, and like them, he also worked in construction.



According to the police, Gollababu had long harboured suspicions about his wife’s fidelity. Late last night, he allegedly caught Faithamma and Ganesh Kumar together in an under-construction building where the couple had been living and working for the past two months. Enraged, Gollababu attacked both of them with a wooden stick, killing them instantly.

After the double murder, Gollababu reportedly called his relatives, informing them of his actions. He told them he had killed both his wife and her lover and would take his own life as well. The family, initially thinking he was under the influence of alcohol, did not intervene.

Tragically, Gollababu later committed suicide by hanging himself from a window on the third floor of the same building. His body was discovered by the police when they arrived at the scene after receiving the distressing call from his family.



Further investigations revealed that the couple had a son who had left town two days before the incident. Ganesh Kumar, who had been a close friend of their son, was working as a plasterer at the same construction site and had developed a relationship with Faithamma, which led to the violent confrontation.

The Konanakunte Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation into the matter. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Division, Lokesh Jagalasar, confirmed that the incident was fueled by suspicions of infidelity. Both Gollababu and his wife were originally from Andhra Pradesh and had been living in a shed at the construction site for the past few months.

