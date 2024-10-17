Indiranagar to Airport in just 5 minutes? Read all about Bengaluru's newly proposed Air taxi

Bengaluru's new air taxi service, Sarla Aviation, will soon connect Indiranagar to Kempegowda International Airport in just five minutes, cutting travel time drastically. The electric flying taxis, costing Rs 1,700 per ride, offer a faster, eco-friendly alternative to the city’s traffic jams.

Good news for Bengaluru residents tired of heavy traffic! A new air taxi service is set to launch, allowing travellers to fly from Indiranagar, one of the city's most affluent areas, to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in just five minutes. The fare for this innovative mode of transport is only Rs 1,700—cheaper than the current taxi fare of Rs 2,000—and offers a fast, convenient solution to the city's notorious traffic congestion.

The electric flying taxi service, provided by Sarla Aviation in collaboration with Kempegowda International Airport, will significantly cut travel time. Typically, it takes around 2.5 hours (150 minutes) to drive from KIA to Electronics City. With the air taxi, the journey between KIA to E-City will be reduced to just 19 minutes, offering both time and cost savings for travellers.



Adrian Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Sarla Aviation, shared that the project is in its final stages of approval and is set to roll out in Bengaluru soon. "We are implementing this service in metro cities around the world and are excited to bring it to Bengaluru, which has one of the worst traffic problems in India. With our flying taxis, the travel time from Indiranagar to the airport will drop from 1.5 hours to just five minutes,” Smith said in a social media post.

The electric air taxi, a seven-seater equipped with an advanced eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing) system, is designed to be faster, quieter, and more environmentally friendly than traditional helicopters. Sarla Aviation’s goal is to reduce both carbon emissions and travel time in major cities like Bengaluru, making it a more sustainable and efficient alternative to ground transportation.



Although the air taxi service promises a big improvement for commuters, it will take around two more years to become available. Once launched, it’s expected to change how people in Bengaluru and other cities travel through traffic-heavy areas, offering a faster and eco-friendly option.

With Bengaluru’s growing traffic problems, this futuristic air taxi could offer much-needed relief, letting residents skip traffic jams and enjoy quicker, more convenient travel across the city.

