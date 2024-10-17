Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indiranagar to Airport in just 5 minutes? Read all about Bengaluru's newly proposed Air taxi

    Bengaluru's new air taxi service, Sarla Aviation, will soon connect Indiranagar to Kempegowda International Airport in just five minutes, cutting travel time drastically. The electric flying taxis, costing Rs 1,700 per ride, offer a faster, eco-friendly alternative to the city’s traffic jams.

    Bengaluru Air taxi Indiranagar to Airport in just 5 minutes newly proposed project vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 4:04 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

    Good news for Bengaluru residents tired of heavy traffic! A new air taxi service is set to launch, allowing travellers to fly from Indiranagar, one of the city's most affluent areas, to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in just five minutes. The fare for this innovative mode of transport is only Rs 1,700—cheaper than the current taxi fare of Rs 2,000—and offers a fast, convenient solution to the city's notorious traffic congestion.

    The electric flying taxi service, provided by Sarla Aviation in collaboration with Kempegowda International Airport, will significantly cut travel time. Typically, it takes around 2.5 hours (150 minutes) to drive from KIA to Electronics City. With the air taxi, the journey between KIA to E-City will be reduced to just 19 minutes, offering both time and cost savings for travellers.

    Bengaluru: BACL to open business park at Airport city; Over 3.5 lakh jobs to be created

    Adrian Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Sarla Aviation, shared that the project is in its final stages of approval and is set to roll out in Bengaluru soon. "We are implementing this service in metro cities around the world and are excited to bring it to Bengaluru, which has one of the worst traffic problems in India. With our flying taxis, the travel time from Indiranagar to the airport will drop from 1.5 hours to just five minutes,” Smith said in a social media post.

    The electric air taxi, a seven-seater equipped with an advanced eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing) system, is designed to be faster, quieter, and more environmentally friendly than traditional helicopters. Sarla Aviation’s goal is to reduce both carbon emissions and travel time in major cities like Bengaluru, making it a more sustainable and efficient alternative to ground transportation.

    Bengaluru rains: Downpour for 18 hours creates havoc, wall collapse reported at Manyata Tech Park (WATCH)

    Although the air taxi service promises a big improvement for commuters, it will take around two more years to become available. Once launched, it’s expected to change how people in Bengaluru and other cities travel through traffic-heavy areas, offering a faster and eco-friendly option.

    With Bengaluru’s growing traffic problems, this futuristic air taxi could offer much-needed relief, letting residents skip traffic jams and enjoy quicker, more convenient travel across the city.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CM Siddaramaiah paid money to withdraw Hubballi riots case says BJP MLC CT Ravi vkp

    'CM Siddaramaiah paid money to withdraw Hubballi riots case': BJP MLC CT Ravi

    Karnataka Forest issues regarding Mahadayi and Bhadra upper bank projects to be solved soon vkp

    Karnataka: Forest issues regarding Mahadayi, Bhadra upper bank projects to be solved soon

    Bengaluru man kills wife and lover over suspected infidelity Commits suicide later in Konanakunte vkp

    Bengaluru man kills wife and lover over suspected infidelity; Commits suicide later in Konanakunte

    Bengaluru BACL to open business park at Airport city Over 3.5 lakh jobs to be created vkp

    Bengaluru: BACL to open business park at Airport city; Over 3.5 lakh jobs to be created

    Cauvery phase 6 to be implemented to address Bengaluru future water needs says CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    'Cauvery 6th phase to be implemented to quench Bengaluru’s thirst': CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    Yogi govt fast-tracks development of North India's first forestry university, 50 hectares of land identified dmn

    Yogi govt fast-tracks development of North India's first forestry university, 50 hectares of land identified

    Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram emerges as top trending destination to visit in 2025 dmn

    Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram emerges as top trending destination to visit in 2025

    Is evening tea for everyone? Find out who should avoid it NTI

    Is evening tea for everyone? Find out who should avoid it

    Diwali 2024: 8 floral embroidery blouse designs for festivals ATG

    Diwali 2024: 8 floral embroidery blouse designs for festivals

    Diwali 2024: 8 floral embroidery blouse designs for festivals ATG

    Diwali 2024: 8 floral embroidery blouse designs for festivals

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon