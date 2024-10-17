'Channapatna by-poll ticket is for me', says BJP MLC CP Yogeshwara; HD Kumaraswamy reacts

H.D. Kumaraswamy addressed the media, stating that discussions with BJP leaders on Channapatna's candidate are ongoing, dismissing CP Yogeshwara’s claim. He emphasized that the final decision will be made by senior leaders. Venkatarao Nadagowda confirmed that candidate selection will be decided collaboratively.

As the political process for the upcoming elections begins, discussions are underway among party leaders to determine their strategy for key assembly constituencies. Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader, H.D. Kumaraswamy, addressed the media on Thursday near his Bidadi farmhouse, shedding light on the party's plans for the Channapatna constituency.

He revealed that he has convened a meeting with selected party leaders to assess their role in three constituencies, including Shiggamvi and Sandur, where the party’s influence may be limited. "Every race is important," Kumaraswamy emphasized, adding that discussions would soon be held with BJP state leaders regarding Channapatna’s candidate.



Addressing BJP MLC CP Yogeshwara's claim that he has been chosen as the NDA candidate for Channapatna, Kumaraswamy responded, "Anyone can claim anything. Ultimately, it will be the senior leaders of the party who will sit down and make the final decision." He dismissed any speculation, stressing that a decision on Channapatna has not been finalized yet.

"I will personally discuss with BJP leaders in Delhi," Kumaraswamy added. "The decision on the constituency has been left to me, and we want to ensure that the NDA wins. I won’t rush into this; decisions will be made only after considering the political facts carefully."

When asked about his communication with BJP leaders, Kumaraswamy clarified, "I have personally spoken to R. Ashok and Vijayendra over the phone. I suggested that key leaders from both parties meet and deliberate on the Channapatna constituency. Tomorrow, there’s a job fair in Mandya, so both parties will take time to discuss further."

Responding to JD(S) Core Committee Chairman G.T. Deve Gowda's absence from recent meetings, Kumaraswamy downplayed any speculation. "We haven’t called for a core committee meeting," he said. "This is just how things happen sometimes. GTD will decide his timing as per his convenience."



Former minister Venkatarao Nadagowda also weighed in on the issue of the by-election alliance candidate. "The decision will come in due time. Just wait a couple of hours, and everything will become clear. We don't have any advice to offer Kumaraswamy. Whatever he decides, that will be the course of action," Nadagowda said, indicating the mutual understanding between Kumaraswamy and other senior leaders about Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s possible candidature.

Regarding Yogeshwara's claim of securing the alliance ticket, Nadagowda emphasized that the decision on who will be the candidate will ultimately rest with both Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders.

