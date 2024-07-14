Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Tourists flock during weekend monsoon break in Mullayanagiri, SP seizes alcohol, plastic bottles

    Over a monsoon weekend at Mullayanagiri, a surprise police operation led by SP Dr. Vikrama Amate targeted littering and alcohol consumption among tourists. Resulting in over 250 cases under the Karnataka Excise Act, the crackdown aimed to curb environmental degradation, highlighting challenges amid rising tourist traffic drawn to the scenic hills during the rainy season.

    Karnataka Tourists flock during weekend monsoon break in Mullayanagiri SP seizes alcohol plastic bottles vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 14, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

    During a weekend getaway to Mullayanagiri amidst the monsoon's embrace, tourists found themselves at the centre of a surprise police operation. Led by District Superintendent of Police Dr Vikrama Amate, authorities cracked down on littering and alcohol consumption in the scenic hills.

    Early Saturday morning, police and excise personnel stationed at the Kaimara check post meticulously inspected vehicles. Their efforts yielded a haul of discarded plastic bottles, liquor cases, gutka packets, cigarettes, and beedis. The crackdown was spurred by mounting complaints of environmental degradation caused by tourist littering.

    Karnataka: Drunk tourists fight, create ruckus infront of police at Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru

    SP Dr. Vikrama Amate personally oversaw the operation, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach to littering and public nuisance. Over 250 cases were filed under the Karnataka Excise Act, targeting offenders caught with alcohol and other banned substances.

    In a notable twist, an excise inspector was also apprehended during the operation for violating regulations, adding to the pile of seized plastic and liquor bottles. The proactive stance of the police department comes in response to recent operations in tourist hotspots like Deva Mane and Lakkavalli, where similar crackdowns were carried out.

    The operation caused significant traffic congestion as vehicles queued for kilometres near Giri, highlighting the scale of tourist influx despite logistical challenges. Notably, the Chikkamagaluru Adventurer Sports Club collaborated with law enforcement, underscoring community efforts to maintain cleanliness and order.

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Tourists, undeterred by the operational disruptions, embraced the opportunity to capture selfies amidst the misty, rain-soaked backdrop of Mullayanagiri. Their enthusiasm reflects a surge in tourism, driven by the allure of monsoon's natural beauty despite the logistical and regulatory hurdles.

    Local businesses, including homestays, lodges, and canteens, reported brisk activity owing to increased tourist footfall during the rainy season. The upswing in visitor numbers underscores Mullayanagiri's appeal as a monsoon getaway, despite stringent regulatory measures.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru metro expansion Feasibility report for Tumakuru extension expected in six months vkp

    Bengaluru metro expansion: Feasibility report for Tumakuru extension expected in 6 months

    Karnataka rains Hill collapse threatens road closure at Agumbe ghat in Shivamogga traffic diverted vkp

    Karnataka rains: Hill collapse threatens road closure at Agumbe ghat in Shivamogga, traffic diverted

    Karnataka IMD issues red alert to Malnad region Yellow alert for North Karnataka amid heavy rains for two days vkp

    Karnataka: IMD issues red alert to Malnad region, Yellow alert for North Karnataka amid heavy rains for 2 days

    Karnataka Drunk tourists fight, create ruckus infront of police at Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru vkp

    Karnataka: Drunk tourists fight, create ruckus infront of police at Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru

    Karnataka to appeal CWMA order releasing water to Tamil Nadu, all-party meeting scheduled

    Karnataka to appeal CWMA order releasing water to Tamil Nadu, all-party meeting scheduled

    Recent Stories

    Gold rate RISES on July 14: Check 22 and 24 carat price in your city gcw

    Gold rate RISES on July 14: Check 22 and 24 carat price in your city

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: Groom gifts Rs. 2 crore watch to Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and others ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: Groom gifts Rs. 2 crore watch to Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and others

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced: Know July 14 rates in YOUR city gcw

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced: Know July 14 rates in YOUR city

    PM Modi blesses Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Ambani at Shubh Aashirwad ceremony (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi blesses Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Ambani at Shubh Aashirwad ceremony (WATCH)

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 13: Price of 10 gm crosses Rs. 72,000 ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 14: Price of 10 gm crosses Rs. 72,000

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon