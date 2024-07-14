Karnataka: Tourists flock during weekend monsoon break in Mullayanagiri, SP seizes alcohol, plastic bottles

Over a monsoon weekend at Mullayanagiri, a surprise police operation led by SP Dr. Vikrama Amate targeted littering and alcohol consumption among tourists. Resulting in over 250 cases under the Karnataka Excise Act, the crackdown aimed to curb environmental degradation, highlighting challenges amid rising tourist traffic drawn to the scenic hills during the rainy season.

During a weekend getaway to Mullayanagiri amidst the monsoon's embrace, tourists found themselves at the centre of a surprise police operation. Led by District Superintendent of Police Dr Vikrama Amate, authorities cracked down on littering and alcohol consumption in the scenic hills.

Early Saturday morning, police and excise personnel stationed at the Kaimara check post meticulously inspected vehicles. Their efforts yielded a haul of discarded plastic bottles, liquor cases, gutka packets, cigarettes, and beedis. The crackdown was spurred by mounting complaints of environmental degradation caused by tourist littering.



SP Dr. Vikrama Amate personally oversaw the operation, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach to littering and public nuisance. Over 250 cases were filed under the Karnataka Excise Act, targeting offenders caught with alcohol and other banned substances.

In a notable twist, an excise inspector was also apprehended during the operation for violating regulations, adding to the pile of seized plastic and liquor bottles. The proactive stance of the police department comes in response to recent operations in tourist hotspots like Deva Mane and Lakkavalli, where similar crackdowns were carried out.

The operation caused significant traffic congestion as vehicles queued for kilometres near Giri, highlighting the scale of tourist influx despite logistical challenges. Notably, the Chikkamagaluru Adventurer Sports Club collaborated with law enforcement, underscoring community efforts to maintain cleanliness and order.



Tourists, undeterred by the operational disruptions, embraced the opportunity to capture selfies amidst the misty, rain-soaked backdrop of Mullayanagiri. Their enthusiasm reflects a surge in tourism, driven by the allure of monsoon's natural beauty despite the logistical and regulatory hurdles.

Local businesses, including homestays, lodges, and canteens, reported brisk activity owing to increased tourist footfall during the rainy season. The upswing in visitor numbers underscores Mullayanagiri's appeal as a monsoon getaway, despite stringent regulatory measures.

