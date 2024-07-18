Entertainment

Who was Aanvi Kamdar? Influencer-CA dies while making reels

Aanvi Kamdar

27-year-old Aanvi Kamdar was an influencer and chartered accountant by profession.

Profession

She had also worked at the IT/Technology consulting company Deloitte.

Influencer

Her famous social media posts highlighted her love of travel and sharing unique experiences with her fans.

Social media

She was noted for her posts about monsoon tourism and had almost 256,000 Instagram followers.

Social media

Her Instagram description identifies her as a travel detective who investigates luxury finds, cafes, itineraries, suggestions, and moods.

Her death

Aanvi Kamdar was on a trip with seven friends to the waterfall when she fell into a deep crevice while making a video.

