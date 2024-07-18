Who was Aanvi Kamdar? Influencer-CA dies while making reels

Entertainment
27-year-old Aanvi Kamdar was an influencer and chartered accountant by profession.
She had also worked at the IT/Technology consulting company Deloitte.
Her famous social media posts highlighted her love of travel and sharing unique experiences with her fans.
She was noted for her posts about monsoon tourism and had almost 256,000 Instagram followers.
Her Instagram description identifies her as a travel detective who investigates luxury finds, cafes, itineraries, suggestions, and moods.
Aanvi Kamdar was on a trip with seven friends to the waterfall when she fell into a deep crevice while making a video.