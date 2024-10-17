'CM Siddaramaiah paid money to withdraw Hubballi riots case': BJP MLC CT Ravi

Former minister CT Ravi accused CM Siddaramaiah of paying to withdraw the Hubballi riots case. Siddaramaiah countered, demanding proof of allegations and offering to resign if any claims against him were substantiated. The exchange underscores escalating tensions between the BJP and Congress in Karnataka.

In a surprising statement, former minister CT Ravi accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of attempting to influence legal proceedings. Speaking to reporters at the city’s airport, Ravi claimed that the CM, who often speaks of conscience, had provided money to facilitate the withdrawal of the Hubballi riots case.

Ravi pointed out that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had submitted a charge sheet revealing the illegal use of funds from the Valmiki Corporation for election purposes. He expressed concern that Siddaramaiah is worried about the implications of the MUDA case, which he believes could soon catch up with the CM.



To divert attention from these issues, Ravi argued, Siddaramaiah chose to withdraw the Hubballi riots case. He asserted, “The CM who talks about conscience knows how much he has paid to have a case dismissed. Everything will come to light in due time.”

Siddaramaiah, who is both the Chief Minister and a trained lawyer, responded sharply to Ravi's allegations. He criticized those who vandalize police property and religious idols, emphasizing that all parties should be investigated. He further challenged Congress leaders who support pro-hijab activists, jokingly suggesting that he would buy them burqas if they wished to wear them.

In a bold stance, Siddaramaiah stated that he would accept political retirement if any allegations against him were substantiated. He demanded that Congress leaders, particularly Priyank Kharge, publicly apologize and resign if they failed to prove their claims against him. “No case has been registered against me. Is Priyank Kharge omniscient?” he asked.



He reiterated his willingness to resign from his position as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) if any case against him is retracted by the cabinet. Conversely, he called for resignations from all cabinet ministers, including Priyank Kharge and HK Patil, should his accusations prove to be false.

This exchange highlights the increasing tension between the BJP and Congress in Karnataka, with both parties firmly entrenched in their positions as they navigate the complex political landscape.

