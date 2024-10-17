Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'CM Siddaramaiah paid money to withdraw Hubballi riots case': BJP MLC CT Ravi

    Former minister CT Ravi accused CM Siddaramaiah of paying to withdraw the Hubballi riots case. Siddaramaiah countered, demanding proof of allegations and offering to resign if any claims against him were substantiated. The exchange underscores escalating tensions between the BJP and Congress in Karnataka.

    CM Siddaramaiah paid money to withdraw Hubballi riots case says BJP MLC CT Ravi vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 3:06 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 3:06 PM IST

    In a surprising statement, former minister CT Ravi accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of attempting to influence legal proceedings. Speaking to reporters at the city’s airport, Ravi claimed that the CM, who often speaks of conscience, had provided money to facilitate the withdrawal of the Hubballi riots case.

    Ravi pointed out that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had submitted a charge sheet revealing the illegal use of funds from the Valmiki Corporation for election purposes. He expressed concern that Siddaramaiah is worried about the implications of the MUDA case, which he believes could soon catch up with the CM.

    'Hubballi riots case will be withdrawn only with court approval': CM Siddaramaiah

    To divert attention from these issues, Ravi argued, Siddaramaiah chose to withdraw the Hubballi riots case. He asserted, “The CM who talks about conscience knows how much he has paid to have a case dismissed. Everything will come to light in due time.”

    Siddaramaiah, who is both the Chief Minister and a trained lawyer, responded sharply to Ravi's allegations. He criticized those who vandalize police property and religious idols, emphasizing that all parties should be investigated. He further challenged Congress leaders who support pro-hijab activists, jokingly suggesting that he would buy them burqas if they wished to wear them.

    In a bold stance, Siddaramaiah stated that he would accept political retirement if any allegations against him were substantiated. He demanded that Congress leaders, particularly Priyank Kharge, publicly apologize and resign if they failed to prove their claims against him. “No case has been registered against me. Is Priyank Kharge omniscient?” he asked.

    CM Siddaramaiah claims ‘injustice in tax distribution for Karnataka’, slams central govt

    He reiterated his willingness to resign from his position as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) if any case against him is retracted by the cabinet. Conversely, he called for resignations from all cabinet ministers, including Priyank Kharge and HK Patil, should his accusations prove to be false. 

    This exchange highlights the increasing tension between the BJP and Congress in Karnataka, with both parties firmly entrenched in their positions as they navigate the complex political landscape.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Air taxi Indiranagar to Airport in just 5 minutes newly proposed project vkp

    Indiranagar to Airport in just 5 minutes? Read all about Bengaluru's newly proposed Air taxi

    Karnataka Forest issues regarding Mahadayi and Bhadra upper bank projects to be solved soon vkp

    Karnataka: Forest issues regarding Mahadayi, Bhadra upper bank projects to be solved soon

    Bengaluru man kills wife and lover over suspected infidelity Commits suicide later in Konanakunte vkp

    Bengaluru man kills wife and lover over suspected infidelity; Commits suicide later in Konanakunte

    Bengaluru BACL to open business park at Airport city Over 3.5 lakh jobs to be created vkp

    Bengaluru: BACL to open business park at Airport city; Over 3.5 lakh jobs to be created

    Cauvery phase 6 to be implemented to address Bengaluru future water needs says CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    'Cauvery 6th phase to be implemented to quench Bengaluru’s thirst': CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    Yogi govt fast-tracks development of North India's first forestry university, 50 hectares of land identified dmn

    Yogi govt fast-tracks development of North India's first forestry university, 50 hectares of land identified

    Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram emerges as top trending destination to visit in 2025 dmn

    Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram emerges as top trending destination to visit in 2025

    Is evening tea for everyone? Find out who should avoid it NTI

    Is evening tea for everyone? Find out who should avoid it

    Diwali 2024: 8 floral embroidery blouse designs for festivals ATG

    Diwali 2024: 8 floral embroidery blouse designs for festivals

    Diwali 2024: 8 floral embroidery blouse designs for festivals ATG

    Diwali 2024: 8 floral embroidery blouse designs for festivals

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon