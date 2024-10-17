Karnataka: Forest issues regarding Mahadayi, Bhadra upper bank projects to be solved soon

The National Wildlife Board is moving towards resolving forest land issues for Karnataka's Mahadayi and Bhadra Upper Bank irrigation projects. Recent meetings suggest forest land may soon be allocated, pending further inspections and reports from the Indian Wildlife Agency and the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

The Mahadayi Irrigation Project aims to utilize water from the Mahadayi River by constructing the Kalasa-Banduri canal. This canal will supply water to the districts of Belgaum, Dharwad, and Gadag. For its implementation, over 26 hectares of forest land is required, which includes 10.68 hectares within the Kali and Sahyadri Tiger Reserves.



Similarly, the Bhadra Upper Bank Project is set to use 51.32 hectares of forest land from the Bukkapattana Chinkara Wildlife Sanctuary located in the Tumkur district. Both projects necessitate permissions from the National Wildlife Board to access the forest land. While the state government had submitted a proposal, the board had delayed making any decisions for an extended period. However, a breakthrough occurred during the 80th National Wildlife Board meeting on August 9, where a favourable decision was reached regarding both projects. An announcement concerning the allocation of forest land is expected in the upcoming meetings.

In connection with the Mahadayi project, a committee appointed by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) visited the Kali and Sahyadri Tiger Reserve areas slated for development. In its report, the NTCA indicated that the project is currently at the Supreme Court stage and advised that no decisions should be taken at this time. During the meeting on August 9, the National Wildlife Board instructed the state government to consult the NTCA regarding the Mahadayi project. Additionally, the board requested a detailed report on the legal complications surrounding the allotment of forest land needed for the project.



As for the Bhadra Upper Bank Project, the proposed use of 51.32 hectares of forest land will facilitate the construction of a branch canal (Nala) in the Shira area of Tumkur district. The plan includes laying the canal from ground level and covering it, ensuring minimal disruption to wildlife in the area. During the 79th meeting of the National Wildlife Board, the Indian Wildlife Agency was tasked with reviewing and providing an opinion on the project.

The Indian Wildlife Agency presented its findings during the 80th meeting, stating that a site inspection was necessary before any further decisions could be made. Consequently, the board decided to conduct a site inspection within the next month, with a report to follow. The issue will be revisited in the upcoming 81st Wildlife Council meeting, offering hope for the approval of the required forest land for the Bhadra Upper Bank Project.

