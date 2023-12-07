Karnataka: Retired soldiers move HC against election guarantees by Congress, claim misuse of public funds

Retired soldiers, led by Brigadier Ravi Muniswamy, filed a PIL in the Karnataka High Court challenging political parties' practice of offering free guarantees to voters during elections. They argue it's unconstitutional, diverting public funds for electoral gain instead of development. They claim it violates the Representation of the People Act and seek Election Commission guidelines to stop such practices, potentially impacting future elections.

A group of retired soldiers, led by Brigadier Ravi Muniswamy, has taken a bold step by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Karnataka High Court. Their petition aims to challenge the practice of political parties offering free guarantees to voters during elections, labeling it as an unconstitutional tactic.

This PIL, filed on Wednesday, has targeted not just the central and state governments but also the Central Election Commission, the BJP, Congress, and other major political entities. The crux of their argument revolves around the claim that these parties are enticing voters with promises, diverting public funds toward gaining power instead of directing them to the country's development.



'Congress guarantees did not work...' BJP leaders hail people's mandate in 3 states

According to the petitioners, this act of luring voters with incentives is a clear violation of the Representation of the People Act. They contend that taxpayers' money is being misused for political gains rather than for the betterment of the nation.

Brigadier Ravi Muniswamy emphasized that the core issue lies in the misuse of treasury funds for electoral advantage. He highlighted the necessity for the Election Commission to establish stringent guidelines to curb such practices and ensure a fair and unbiased electoral process.

This move by the retired soldiers seeks to prompt action against political candidates and parties engaging in what they deem as unconstitutional methods to sway voters. The outcome of this PIL could potentially pave the way for the formulation of new guidelines by the Election Commission, aiming to regulate these practices.



Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah dismisses allegations, affirms continuation of Congress guarantees in the state

The petition, when heard by the division bench at the Karnataka High Court in Bengaluru, could mark a significant turning point in the electoral landscape, setting precedents to ensure a more transparent and fair election process.

The battle against the offering of incentives to voters is poised to spark debates and discussions, underscoring the necessity of a robust and ethical electoral system.