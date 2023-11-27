Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah dismisses allegations, affirms continuation of Congress guarantees in the state

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has vehemently refuted allegations made by the Telangana Chief Minister regarding the implementation of guarantee schemes in Karnataka, labelling them as politically motivated and far from the truth. During his visit to Telangana for a Congress campaign program, CM Siddaramaiah affirmed that there is no question of cheating the people of Karnataka, and all the five guarantees promised by the Congress party will be implemented for the next five years.
     

    Addressing the media, CM Siddaramaiah highlighted the successful implementation of the shakti yojana, the first guarantee free government bus travel facility for women, which commenced on June 11. The scheme has seen 100.47 crore women benefit from free travel, with 60 lakh women availing of the service daily. He dismissed the Telangana Chief Minister's claims as false and questioned the credibility of such statements made during elections.

    The annabhagya yojana, another congress guarantee, promises 10 kg of rice to beneficiaries. However, due to a lack of response from the central government regarding an additional 5 kg of rice, the state government decided to provide Rs. 700 each to the beneficiaries' accounts. CM Siddaramaiah emphasised that 4.37 crore people are receiving this financial assistance in lieu of rice.

    Moving on to the gruha jyoti and gruha lakshmi schemes, CM Siddaramaiah informed  that free electricity up to 200 units has been provided to every household under the gruha jyoti scheme since July 2023. Additionally, Rs. 2000 is being distributed to 1.14 crore women owners under the gruha Lakshmi Yojana. The yuva nidhi scheme, set to be implemented in January 2024, aims to empower unemployed youth by providing monthly stipends of Rs. 3000 for 2022–23-year graduates and Rs. 1500 for diploma holders.
    Responding to criticism from opposition parties, CM Siddaramaiah asserted that the congress government in Karnataka has fulfilled its promises, citing the implementation of 158 out of 165 promises made during its term. In contrast, he criticised the BJP government for fulfilling only 10% of its promises and accused them of failing to live up to their manifesto commitments.

    CM Siddaramaiah addressed concerns about the state's economy, refuting claims made by prime minister Modi during a speech in Rajasthan. He reassured me that Karnataka's economy is robust and there is no shortage of grants, dismissing the economic slowdown predicted by PM Modi

