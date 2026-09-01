Karnataka will launch the Prajaseva Abhiyan from September 5 in Kudligi, Vijayanagara district, to resolve public grievances and improve access to government services. Meetings will be held every Saturday, with applications reviewed through a three-stage system.

The Karnataka government is set to launch the ambitious Prajaseva Abhiyan from September 5, with the aim of taking governance closer to the people and resolving public grievances quickly. The campaign will begin in Kudligi in Vijayanagara district, with grievance redressal meetings organised at the taluk and hobli levels every Saturday. The initiative is aimed at helping citizens access government services and welfare schemes without having to make repeated visits to government offices.

Under the Prajaseva Abhiyan, citizens will be able to raise grievances related to government services and welfare schemes, submit applications and seek solutions directly from officials and elected representatives. The government has introduced a structured system for receiving, reviewing and escalating complaints to ensure that applications are addressed within the stipulated time.

What Is Prajaseva Abhiyan?

The Prajaseva Abhiyan is a government initiative aimed at bringing administration closer to citizens. Instead of having to visit multiple government offices to resolve grievances or access welfare benefits, people will be able to raise their concerns at regular meetings attended by officials and public representatives at the taluk and hobli levels.

The campaign will begin on September 5 in Kudligi, Vijayanagara district. Meetings will subsequently be held every Saturday according to a fixed schedule.

When Will Prajaseva Abhiyan Meetings Be Held?

The government has divided the meetings between district in-charge ministers and local MLAs.

First and third Saturdays: Taluk-level meetings will be held under the chairmanship of the district in-charge minister.

Taluk-level meetings will be held under the chairmanship of the district in-charge minister. Second and fourth Saturdays: Taluk or hobli-level meetings will be held under the chairmanship of the local MLA.

The schedule is intended to ensure that citizens have regular opportunities to raise their concerns and seek assistance from the administration.

How Will The Public Be Informed?

The government plans to use multiple methods to inform citizens about the meetings and encourage them to submit their grievances.

Pamphlets will be distributed door-to-door at least 15 days before each meeting. Citizens will also receive automated audio calls through an artificial intelligence-based call centre, providing information about the campaign and upcoming meetings.

In addition, citizens will be able to submit applications in advance or on the day of the meeting through Grama One centres.

Three-Stage Grievance Review System

Applications received through the Prajaseva Abhiyan will undergo a three-stage review process every Wednesday to ensure that grievances are followed up at different administrative levels.

9 am to 11 am: Tahsildar and Executive Officer (EO) review at the taluk level.

Tahsildar and Executive Officer (EO) review at the taluk level. 11 am to 1 pm: Assistant Commissioner (AC) review at the sub-division level.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) review at the sub-division level. 3 pm to 5 pm: Deputy Commissioner (DC) review at the district level.

The system is intended to track applications and ensure that unresolved grievances are moved to the next level of administration.

Unresolved Complaints To Be Automatically Escalated

Applications that are not resolved within the stipulated time will be automatically escalated to the heads of the concerned departments.

This mechanism is expected to increase accountability and prevent applications from remaining pending at lower levels of administration. The government aims to use the review system to monitor the progress of complaints until they are resolved.

How Can Citizens File A Grievance?

Citizens can raise their grievances through Prajaseva Abhiyan meetings or submit applications in advance through Grama One centres.

The government has also made the 1902 helpline and its official website available for citizens to submit or follow up on grievances.

Aim To Bring Governance Closer To People

The Karnataka government expects the Prajaseva Abhiyan to improve transparency and make grievance redressal more accessible and efficient. By conducting meetings regularly at the taluk and hobli levels and introducing a multi-stage review mechanism, the initiative aims to reduce the need for citizens to repeatedly visit government offices.

The campaign is expected to provide a more direct channel between citizens, officials and elected representatives while improving the delivery of government services and welfare benefits across Karnataka.