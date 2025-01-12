Bengaluru SHOCKER! Miscreants cut 3 cows' udders in Chamarajpet; Police launch investigation

In Bengaluru's Chamarajpet, miscreants brutally cut off the udders of three cows late last night. The cows, owned by Karna, were found in distress this morning. Police are investigating the incident, with local MP PC Mohan also visiting the scene to assess the situation.

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Miscreants cut 3 cows' udders in Chamarajpet; Police launch investigation vkp
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 9:58 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 9:58 AM IST

In a shocking act of animal cruelty, miscreants brutally cut off the udders of three cows in Vinayak Nagar, Chamarajpet, late last night. The disturbing incident was discovered early this morning, when locals found the cows in agony, moaning in a pool of blood.

The cows, owned by a man named Karna, were left injured on the road. Karna, who owns a total of eight cows, was horrified to find that three of them had been attacked. The udders were severed, leaving the animals in severe distress. 

The sound of the cows’ cries echoed through the neighbourhood, drawing the attention of concerned residents. As news of the incident spread, the Cottonpet police arrived at the scene and conducted an inspection. They are now gathering information from locals to identify the culprits.

The injured cows were quickly taken to the Chamarajpet Veterinary Hospital for treatment. Authorities have yet to determine the motive behind this brutal act. 

The case has caused widespread outrage, and local MP PC Mohan also visited the scene to assess the damage. He condemned the inhuman act and expressed his concerns about the safety and well-being of animals in the area.

The police are continuing their investigation and are urging anyone with information to come forward. 

