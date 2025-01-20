Karnataka HORROR! Pregnant cow brutally slaughtered, meat stolen; Calf mutilated in Uttara Kannada

A pregnant cow was brutally slaughtered in Salkoda village, Uttara Kannada, and its unborn calf was gruesomely mutilated. The cow's meat was stolen, sparking outrage among locals. MLA Dinakar Shetty condemned the act, blaming the government for rising unrest.

A shocking incident has been condemned across Karnataka, where a pregnant cow was brutally slaughtered, and its unborn calf was gruesomely mutilated in Salkoda village of Honnavar taluk, Uttara Kannada district. The cow, owned by Krishnachari, a resident, was found in a horrifying state, leaving the community outraged and demanding justice.

The cow, which went missing on Friday, failed to return home after grazing. A search on Saturday led to a horrifying discovery—its severed head and legs were found in separate locations, while the unborn calf was brutally removed and left at the scene. The cow's meat was reportedly stolen, leaving only remnants of the horrific act behind.



Krishnachari, in his complaint to the Honnavar police, stated, "The black cow I had lovingly raised for 10 years was stolen and slaughtered. The calf was left at the site while the meat was taken away."

Mrs. Achari, speaking about the tragedy, said, "Whenever a cow went missing, we assumed a leopard might have taken it. We never imagined something this cruel could happen. Seeing the cow I cared for so lovingly meet such a fate is unbearable."

The incident has sparked a wave of anger in the region, with locals and political leaders expressing their condemnation. Local MLA Dinakar Shetty visited the spot and interacted with the affected family and villagers. Addressing the media, he blamed the current government for an alleged rise in such incidents.

"Since the Congress came to power, an atmosphere of unrest has been created. This is a disgrace to the Home Department under Chief Minister Siddramulla Khan. The culture and sentiments of Hindus are being repeatedly violated," Shetty said.

He also criticized the handling of similar incidents in the state, referring to a recent case in Bengaluru where a cow’s udder was mutilated. "The Home Minister dismissed the accused as mentally ill. This lack of accountability is unacceptable. We will ensure financial assistance to the affected family and demand justice," he added.



The shocking act has led to widespread condemnation from both locals and community leaders, who are demanding swift action against the perpetrators. The incident follows a series of similar attacks on cows, which have deeply hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.

The police are investigating the case following the complaint, but locals have called for stricter measures to prevent such incidents.

