Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Telangana HORROR! 35 students fall ill after 'lizard' found in breakfast in hostel

    As many as 35 students at TG Model School residing in the Ramayampet Hostel have reported stomach infection with many suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea. Students have alleged that they saw a house lizard present inside the breakfast.

    Telangana HORROR! 35 students fall ill after lizard found in breakfast in hostel gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

    At least 35 students fell ill after they alleged that they found a lizard in the breakfast served to them at their government hostel in Telangana's Medak district on Tuesday. Following their dinner, the impacted students from TG Model School in Ramayampet had symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea.

    The Medak District Educational Officer (DEO) reported that the caretaker and the Special Officer of the hostel received show-cause warnings, and that a cook and an assistant cook were fired for purported carelessness.

    In response, school administrators gave students emergency medical attention and transported them to a local hospital. According to preliminary accounts, it's possible that, as the dish was being prepared, a lizard fell into it by accident. To identify the source of the pollution, health authorities collected samples for examination.

    The DEO, who enquired into the issue, in a report submitted to higher officials including the District Collector said that when upma was served to the students, one of the students noticed a "lizard" in the breakfast.

    Parents and residents expressed their alarm and demanded stricter hygiene measures in school kitchens. The administration of the school pledged to look into the situation in great detail and to take the appropriate steps to stop such incidents from happening in the future.

    In a similar incident, an incident reported from the Jangaon district of Telangana where  20 students of a residential school suffered food poisoning in October last year. 12 of these students were shifted to a hospital. The incident occurred at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya which is run by the Telangana government. Students alleged that they found a lizard in the meal.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2024, 1:01 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Temples should be managed by devotees, not RSS: Kerala CPM state secretary M V Govindan anr

    Temples should be managed by devotees, not RSS: Kerala CPM state secretary M V Govindan

    India Day parade NYC 2024 to feature historic Ayodhya Ram Mandir tableau, actor Pankaj Tripathi to attend AJR

    India Day parade NYC 2024 to feature historic Ayodhya Ram Mandir tableau, actor Pankaj Tripathi to attend

    National SC commission issues notice to Karnataka Congress govt over SC ST fund misuse on guarantee schemes vkp

    National SC commission issues notice to Karnataka Congress govt over SC, ST fund misuse on guarantee schemes

    Another domestic violence case reported in Kerala's Malappuram; Woman brutally beaten for dowry by husband anr

    Another domestic violence case reported in Kerala's Malappuram; Woman brutally beaten for dowry by husband

    ED summons youtuber Elvish Yadav over money laundering in snake venom-rave party case vkp

    BREAKING: ED summons YouTuber Elvish Yadav over money laundering in snake venom-rave party case

    Recent Stories

    Temples should be managed by devotees, not RSS: Kerala CPM state secretary M V Govindan anr

    Temples should be managed by devotees, not RSS: Kerala CPM state secretary M V Govindan

    Nagaland state lottery July 10, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery July 10, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Anant Ambani, Radhika: Check out bride-to-be's PRETTIEST outfit so far ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika: Check out bride-to-be's PRETTIEST outfit so far

    India Day parade NYC 2024 to feature historic Ayodhya Ram Mandir tableau, actor Pankaj Tripathi to attend AJR

    India Day parade NYC 2024 to feature historic Ayodhya Ram Mandir tableau, actor Pankaj Tripathi to attend

    National SC commission issues notice to Karnataka Congress govt over SC ST fund misuse on guarantee schemes vkp

    National SC commission issues notice to Karnataka Congress govt over SC, ST fund misuse on guarantee schemes

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon