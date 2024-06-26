Karnataka JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna faces second same-sex sexual assault accusation, case filed by his friend

A second complaint against JDS MLC Dr Suraj Revanna has emerged, with close friend Shivakumar alleging three years of sexual assault. Initially coerced to file a false extortion complaint against another, Sivakumar has now exposed Revanna’s assault at a farmhouse. Revanna, already jailed for unnatural sexual assault, faces intensified legal scrutiny.

In a new twist to the ongoing homosexual harassment controversy, a second complaint has been lodged against JDS Legislative Council Member Dr. Suraj Revanna. The complaint, filed by his close friend alleges that Revanna has been sexually assaulting him for three years. This comes after Suraj Revanna was already facing legal trouble in a separate case of unnatural sexual assault.

On June 21, Shivakumar, from Hanumanahalli, initially filed a complaint on behalf of Dr. Suraj Revanna at the Holenarasipur Nagar Police Station, accusing an Arakalagudu youth of attempting to extort Rs 5 crores from Revanna. According to Shivakumar, the youth threatened to file a false complaint of unnatural sexual assault if the money was not paid.



However, on Tuesday evening, Shivakumar returned to the Holenarasipur Nagar Police Station to file a new complaint against Revanna. He claimed that he had been pressured to file the initial complaint and now revealed that Revanna had sexually assaulted him three years ago at the Gannikada farmhouse. An FIR has been registered based on this new complaint.



Shivakumar stated in his complaint that he had been coerced into filing the initial complaint against the Arakalagudu youth and feared for his safety. He went missing for four days after filing the first complaint and only resurfaced on June 25 to file the complaint against Revanna. Sivakumar explained that he had gone into hiding due to threats from Revanna's family.

The fresh allegations have added to the existing troubles for MLC Suraj Revanna, who is currently in jail facing charges of unnatural sexual assault. The police are investigating the new claims made by Shivakumar and will proceed accordingly.

