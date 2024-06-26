Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Malabar State' row: CPM slams Samastha leader's controversial remark on dividing Kerala

    Malappuram CPM slammed Samastha leader Musthafa Mundupara's proposal for a separate Malabar state amidst the Plus One seat crisis in Kerala. He denounced the idea as separatist and called for unity against such divisive rhetoric.

    Aishwarya Nair
    Malappuram: The Communist Party of India(Marxist) in Malappuram district has criticized Samastha leader Musthafa Mundupara's recent remarks advocating for a separate Malabar state amidst the Plus One seat crisis. According to EN Mohan Das, the district secretary, Musthafa Mundupara's proposal to divide Kerala is viewed as separatist, and the idea of severing the homeland of Malayalis is alarming. Mohan Das added that such separatist rhetoric could potentially empower extremist communal factions to polarize the nation.

    "We have witnessed the division of Kashmir into three parts. The suggestion of dividing Kerala is undemocratic. Our leadership must be vigilant and restrain those who advocate such irresponsible speeches and slogans. Such statements only serve to arm the BJP in its accusations against minorities as separatists. We are committed to preventing any attempt to partition the homeland of Malayalis, and we will strongly oppose any such efforts," he said.

    EN Mohandas stressed that society must isolate individuals who propagate such radical slogans. He called upon the Muslim League and UDF leadership to clarify their stance regarding the statement made by the Samastha leader.

    Mundupara made a controversial statement suggesting that those witnessing the disparity in treatment between south Kerala and Malabar due to the shortage of Plus One seats might understandably advocate for a separate Malabar state. He made these remarks while inaugurating the dharna organized by SKSSF, Samastha's student wing, before the office of the regional deputy director of education at Kozhikode on Monday.

    According to SKSSF, in Malabar, students with high marks are struggling to secure Plus One seats, whereas in south Kerala, there are 129 batches with insufficient students.
     

