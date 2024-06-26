Indian-American man dies after being punched in face in Oklahoma, suspect arrested

An Indian-American man was killed in an assault after being punched in the face outside a motel parking lot in Oklahoma on Saturday. The victim, identified as Hemant Mistry, 59, was the motel manager and originally from Gujarat.

"Police were summoned to a motel parking lot in reference to an assault. Officers arrived and learned 59-year-old Hemant Mistry was in the process of asking 41-year-old Richard Lewis to leave the property. While doing so, Lewis punched Mistry one time, knocking him unconscious,” the Oklahoma police noted in an official release.

Lewis was later found at a hotel in the 1900 block of S Meridian Avenue and arrested. On June 24, he was held on a $100,000 bond at the Oklahoma County jail on an aggravated assault and battery complaint.

