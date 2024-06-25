Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's fan arrested for threatening producer Umapathy Gowda in Bengaluru

    Chetan, a staunch fan of actor Darshan, was arrested by Basaveshwaranagar police for threatening producer Umapathy Gowda over remarks about Darshan amid a murder case. Following a viral video incident, an FIR was filed under IPC sections 504 and 506. Actor Darshan urged restraint. The case highlights social media's influence and the need for responsible conduct in public discourse.

    The Basaveshwaranagar police have apprehended a man identified as Chetan, a staunch fan of actor Darshan, for issuing threats to producer Umapathy Gowda in the Renukaswamy murder case. The incident stemmed from Umapathy Gowda's public remarks concerning Darshan, who is currently embroiled in the murder case investigation.

    Chetan, described as an auto driver, allegedly insulted and openly threatened Umapathy Gowda in a video that subsequently went viral on social media platforms. The producer promptly reported the incident to West Division DCP Girish, leading to a formal complaint lodged at the Basaveshwarnagar Police Station. Following due legal process and court approval, the police registered an FIR against Chetan under sections 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

    Actor Darshan and 3 other accused sent to judicial custody until July 4 in Renukaswamy murder case

    Upon being summoned to the police station, Chetan was cautioned against making such threats in the future. Actor Darshan also intervened, penning a letter to his fan urging restraint and denouncing any form of intimidation. The authorities stressed the importance of maintaining civility in public discourse and handling disagreements through lawful means.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Inside actor Darshan and gang's escape plan

    The incident serves as a reminder of the impact of social media and the need for responsible behaviour, especially in the realm of public figures and their followers. As the legal proceedings continue, both sides are expected to adhere to the law and ensure that such incidents do not recur.

    This arrest underscores the complexities surrounding celebrity influence and fan fervour, prompting broader discussions on the boundaries of expression in the digital age. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as the case unfolds further.

