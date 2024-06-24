BREAKING: Karnataka JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna remanded to 8 days of CID custody in same-sex harassment case

Karnataka JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna was sent to 8 days of CID custody by the Bengaluru court in a same-sex harassment case. Initially arrested by Hassan district police, CID took over as per state government directive. Held in judicial custody, the court granted 8 days CID remand instead of the requested 14 days for further investigation.

After a case concerning homosexuality was filed against Suraj Revanna in Hassan, the district police, who initially arrested him, began their investigation. However, the state government directed the CID to take over the investigation. Consequently, Suraj Revanna was transferred from Hassan to Bangalore yesterday evening and held in judicial custody at Parappa's Agrahara Jail. The arrest, which took place in Hassan, involved the accusation of Revanna illicitly using a JDS worker.



During a court appearance at the 42nd ACMM Court of the Special People's Court, the CID requested a 14-day remand for Revanna. However, the judge granted custody for eight days, until July 1, for investigation purposes.



As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities plan to conduct a series of medical tests, including examinations at Bowring Hospital. These tests, to be conducted by urologists, forensic experts, medical doctors, and a psychiatrist, aim to gather evidence related to the case.

The investigation is set to encompass various aspects, including forensic examinations of hair, clothing, and other items, as well as DNA testing. Additionally, medical assessments will focus on evaluating specific aspects such as sexual competence, any signs of abnormal sexual activity, and general health checks.

