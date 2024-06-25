Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Minister Eshwara Khandre should bow down and do the work of Muslims: Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed stirs row

    Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed sparked controversy by urging Minister Eshwara Khandre to prioritize Muslim community needs, citing their electoral support. This arose during discussions on cemetery land denial in Bidar. Ahmed's remarks have ignited debate on communal representation and political responsibility in the state, amidst broader concerns over religious land allocation in sensitive areas.

    Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed has stirred controversy with his remarks directed at Minister Eshwara Khandre during the Waqf Adalat in Bidar. Ahmed suggested that Khandre should prioritize the needs of the Muslim community, citing the support received from Muslim voters for Khandre's son, Sagar Khandre, in the Lok Sabha elections.

    The contentious statement arose during a discussion where concerns were raised over the denial of land for a cemetery (Khabarastan) on the grounds of it being a forest area. Ahmed reportedly assured the community that he had personally approached Minister Khandre regarding the issue, emphasizing the importance of accommodating the Muslim community's burial needs.

    Addressing a distressed individual's plea about the unavailability of space for burials, Ahmed's response further ignited debate. He referenced his communication with Minister Khandre, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by the community in securing burial grounds.

    The incident has since drawn significant attention and criticism, with many questioning the appropriateness of Ahmed's remarks and their implications for inter-community relations within the state. The controversy underscores ongoing tensions surrounding land allocation for religious purposes, particularly in sensitive ecological zones.

    Minister Ahmed's advocacy for Muslim interests in this context has sparked a broader discussion on political responsibility and communal representation in Karnataka, resonating beyond the immediate concerns raised at the Waqf Adalat.

