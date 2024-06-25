Former MP Prajwal Revanna faces 4th FIR for sexual assault, placed in SIT custody for 4 days

Former MP Prajwal Revanna has been remanded into SIT custody for four days following a new FIR at Bengaluru's CID Cyber Station. Charges include harassment, assault, criminal intimidation, and IT Act violations. The case, involving serious allegations, complicates Revanna's legal stance, with the ongoing investigation and expected strong legal defence.

Former Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna has been remanded into Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody for four days by the order of the 42nd People's Court in Bengaluru. This follows the registration of another FIR against him, this time at the CID Cyber Station.

The custody order was issued by Judge Sivakumar of the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court. The FIR filed under Sections 354(A), 354(D) of the IPC, Section 354(B) of the IPC, Section 506 for criminal intimidation, and Section 66E of the IT Act allege serious offences including harassment, assault, and monitoring electronic communications without consent.



Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna sent to judicial custody until July 8 in sexual harassment case

Prajwal Revanna and others named in the FIR are accused of offences that have garnered attention and concern, further complicating his legal situation.

Details of the case remain under investigation as authorities delve into the specifics of the allegations. Legal experts anticipate a rigorous defence from Prajwal Revanna's legal team in response to these serious charges.

