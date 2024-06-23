Who is Suraj Revanna, Prajwal's brother arrested for alleged 'unnatural sex' with party worker?

The Karnataka Police arrested JD(S) MLC and the elder brother of Prajwal Revanna, Suraj Revanna, after an Arkalgud-based man who claims to be a JD(S) party worker accused the Hassan MLC of sexually assaulting him a few days ago.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader Suraj Revanna, the brother of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, was arrested Sunday on sexual assault charges based on a complaint filed by a party worker. He was booked under IPC Sections 377 (unnatural sex), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Suraj Revanna, a member of the legislative council (MLC) in Karnataka, is the eldest son of Holenarasipur MLA HD Revanna and the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Following the discovery of pen drives in Hassan that had films of Prajwal Revanna with other women, the whole Revanna family has become entangled in scandal.

Prajwal Revanna arrested by the SIT at the Kempegowda International Airport, in Bengaluru on May 31 following his return from Germany where he was holed up after rape and intimidation cases were registered against him. H D Revanna and his wife Bhavani are out on bail. They have been accused of kidnapping and keeping an alleged victim of their son Prajwal's sexual assaults.

What are the allegations against Suraj Revanna?

The complainant alleged that Suraj Revanna sexually abused him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16, charges that JD(S) leader has categorically refuted. Rather, he charged that the complainant was trying to extort money from him by making a false accusation of sexual assault.

According to the complaint, filed by Suraj’s aide HL Shivakumar, the JD(S) worker initially demanded Rs 5 crore and later reduced the demand to Rs 2 crore. According to Suraj's assistant, the JD(S) worker met Suraj twice in June while looking for jobs, the first time being six months earlier.

Suraj's arrest comes days after former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was sent to judicial custody. The 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former PM H D Deve Gowda had failed in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent polls.

