Renukaswamy murder case: SI faces backlash for allowing accused Pavithra Gowda to wear make-up, gets notice

SI Netravati of Vijayanagar police station is under scrutiny for allegedly allowing Pavithra Gowda, the main accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, to wear make-up while in custody. A viral video and social media backlash led to a notice for dereliction of duty from the DCP, highlighting the need for strict police protocol adherence.

In a controversial development in the Renukaswamy murder case, SI Netravati of Vijayanagar police station is facing criticism for allegedly allowing the main accused, Pavithra Gowda, to wear make-up while in police custody. This incident has sparked widespread debate on social media and raised questions about police conduct.

A notice has been issued to SI Netravati under Rule 7 by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for dereliction of duty. The issue arose after it was discovered that Pavithra Gowda, who is accused in the murder of Renuka Swamy of Chitradurga, was permitted to purchase a make-up kit while in custody.



Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka cops accuse Pavithra Gowda of instigating, Darshan of executing plan

The controversy began when Pavithra Gowda was seen wearing make-up during her time in custody. It appears she never goes a day without make-up. The situation escalated when Rajarajeshwari visited her home in Nagar and was seen returning with make-up and lipstick, which became a hot topic on social media. Criticism against the police quickly followed, leading to the DCP's notice to Netravati.

Adding to the controversy, a housewarming party was held at Pavithra Gowda's residence on June 15, during which SI Netravati was present. A video of Pavithra Gowda, showing her turning her face away while wearing make-up, went viral, further fueling the backlash.



Received obscene messages from same account linked to Renukaswamy murder case, reveals TV actress

It has also come to light that Pavithra Gowda had a make-up kit with her even when she was taken to a comfort centre. This incident has highlighted the powerful influence of social media in shaping public opinion and holding authorities accountable.

SI Netravati now faces disciplinary action for her perceived lapse in duty. The police force is under scrutiny, and this case underscores the need for strict adherence to protocol, especially when dealing with high-profile cases.

Latest Videos