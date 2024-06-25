Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Renukaswamy murder case: SI faces backlash for allowing accused Pavithra Gowda to wear make-up, gets notice

    SI Netravati of Vijayanagar police station is under scrutiny for allegedly allowing Pavithra Gowda, the main accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, to wear make-up while in custody. A viral video and social media backlash led to a notice for dereliction of duty from the DCP, highlighting the need for strict police protocol adherence.

    Renukaswamy murder case SI faces backlash for allowing accused Pavithra Gowda to wear make up gets notice vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

    In a controversial development in the Renukaswamy murder case, SI Netravati of Vijayanagar police station is facing criticism for allegedly allowing the main accused, Pavithra Gowda, to wear make-up while in police custody. This incident has sparked widespread debate on social media and raised questions about police conduct.

    A notice has been issued to SI Netravati under Rule 7 by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for dereliction of duty. The issue arose after it was discovered that Pavithra Gowda, who is accused in the murder of Renuka Swamy of Chitradurga, was permitted to purchase a make-up kit while in custody.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka cops accuse Pavithra Gowda of instigating, Darshan of executing plan

    The controversy began when Pavithra Gowda was seen wearing make-up during her time in custody. It appears she never goes a day without make-up. The situation escalated when Rajarajeshwari visited her home in Nagar and was seen returning with make-up and lipstick, which became a hot topic on social media. Criticism against the police quickly followed, leading to the DCP's notice to Netravati.

    Adding to the controversy, a housewarming party was held at Pavithra Gowda's residence on June 15, during which SI Netravati was present. A video of Pavithra Gowda, showing her turning her face away while wearing make-up, went viral, further fueling the backlash.

    Received obscene messages from same account linked to Renukaswamy murder case, reveals TV actress

    It has also come to light that Pavithra Gowda had a make-up kit with her even when she was taken to a comfort centre. This incident has highlighted the powerful influence of social media in shaping public opinion and holding authorities accountable.

    SI Netravati now faces disciplinary action for her perceived lapse in duty. The police force is under scrutiny, and this case underscores the need for strict adherence to protocol, especially when dealing with high-profile cases.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2024, 2:40 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Minister Eshwar Khandre should bow down and do the work of Muslims: Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed stirs row vkp

    Minister Eshwara Khandre should bow down and do the work of Muslims: Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed stirs row

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's fan arrested for threatening producer Umapathy Gowda in Bengaluru vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's fan arrested for threatening producer Umapathy Gowda in Bengaluru

    fourth FIR lodged against former JDS MP Prajwal Revanna for sexual assault case hearing today vkp

    Former MP Prajwal Revanna faces 4th FIR for sexual assault, placed in SIT custody for 4 days

    Udayanidhi Stalin gets conditional bail from Bengaluru court in Sanatana Dharma row anr

    Udhayanidhi Stalin gets conditional bail from Bengaluru court in Sanatana Dharma row

    Nandini Milk prices to increase Rs 2.10 per litre, effective tomorrow vkp

    BREAKING: Nandini Milk prices to increase Rs 2.10 per litre, effective tomorrow

    Recent Stories

    Kalki 2898 AD TICKET price: Andhra Pradesh govt allows hike price for Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan's film RBA

    Kalki 2898 AD TICKET price: Andhra Pradesh govt allows hike price for Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh's film

    iPhone 16 series: Apple to revamp design, feature vertical cameras; Pro models may get dedicated shutter button gcw

    iPhone 16 series: Apple to revamp design, feature vertical cameras; Pro models may get shutter button

    T20 WC 2024: We proved Brian Lara right, says Afghanistan's Rashid Khan after entering 1st-ever semis (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024: We proved Brian Lara right, says Afghanistan's Rashid Khan after entering 1st-ever semis (WATCH)

    Bihar SHOCKER! Teen forced to say 'Allahu Akbar', lick spit off feet & brutally beaten; WATCH disturbing video snt

    Bihar SHOCKER! Teen forced to say 'Allahu Akbar', lick spit off feet & brutally beaten; WATCH disturbing video

    Minister Eshwar Khandre should bow down and do the work of Muslims: Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed stirs row vkp

    Minister Eshwara Khandre should bow down and do the work of Muslims: Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed stirs row

    Recent Videos

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon